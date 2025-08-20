Fly-E Group Posts Q1 FY2026 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2025.

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Net revenues were $5.3 million, compared to $7.9 million in the same period last year.

Gross profit was $2.3 million, compared to $3.1 million in the same period last year.

Gross margin was 42.4%, increased from 39.4% in the same period last year.

Net loss was $2.0 million, compared to $0.20 million in the same period last year.

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.30, compared to $0.04 in the same period last year.

Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, commented, "In the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, we achieved meaningful progress in areas that support our long-term growth. Our wholesale revenue grew by 42.3% year-over-year, driven by the expansion of our dealer network, and our gross margin improved to 42.4%, supported by our rental services business, which achieved a gross margin of 79.8%. We believe our continuous optimization of our product and service portfolio, along with unwavering dedication to quality and safety, will help us navigate the challenging market environment as the industry responds to recent safety concerns. We plan to continue to focus on expanding our geographic presence, enhancing our product and service offerings, and upholding rigorous product safety standards, while pursuing opportunities to meet growing demand for eco-friendly mobility solutions. We are confident that these initiatives will lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth."

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $5.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 32.3% from $7.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in sales volume by 6,432 units, from 16,880 units in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 to 10,448 units for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and the decreased average sales price of EV, which decreased by $93 per EV, from $1,053 in the three months ended June 30, 2024 to $960 in the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Retail sales revenue was $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 45.2% from $6.9 million in the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $1.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 42.3% from $1.0 million in the same period last year. Rental services revenue was $0.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company did not generate revenue from rental services in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in retail sales also attributed in part to the closures and dispositions of the Company's retail stores during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The decrease in average sales price was primarily attributable to changes in product mix and promotional pricing strategies implemented during the three months ended June 30, 2025. The increase in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by the increase of number of our dealers in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $3.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 35.8% from $4.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to more favorable pricing obtained from the Company's suppliers, particularly for batteries, as well as a reduction in sales volume, as discussed previously. These factors collectively contributed to the overall decrease in cost of revenues.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 27.0% from $3.1 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 42.4% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, increased from 39.4% in the same period last year. The increase in gross margin was mainly because of the increased revenues from rental business with higher margin than other businesses. Gross margin of rental business was 79.8% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company did not generate profit from rental services in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $3.8 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 19.7% from $3.1 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was attributable to the increase in the depreciation expense, professional fees, and product and software development expenses.

Selling expenses were $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 18.1% from $1.6 million in the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.6 million in the same period last year. Rent was $0.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $17,413 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $68,519 in the same period last year. The decrease in rental expenses was primarily due to the closures and dispositions of retail stores during this quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 59.5% from $1.5 million in the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.4 million in the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the Company's follow-on public offering and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses decreased to $0.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 from $0.4 million in the same period last year primarily due to decrease in headcount of office assistants. Depreciation expense increased to $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.2 million for the same period in prior year due to the increasing cost basis of fixed assets.

Net Loss

Net loss was $2.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 1,019.0% from $0.2 million in the same period last year, which was mainly attributable to the reasons discussed above.

Basic and Diluted Losses per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $0.30 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.04 in the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $1.3 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to positive EBITDA of $57,021 in the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $2.3 million, increased from $0.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.