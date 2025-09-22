Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025: Global Registration Now Live

September 22, 2025 | 15:13
(0) user say
Online qualifier and Vegas final lure fifty thousand entrants, giving parents math competition keywords and early-bird signup link.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level is hosting the 2025 Math Olympiad (ELMO 2025), inviting elementary and middle school students (grades 1 to 9) from around the world to showcase their math skills. The competition will run from November 8 to December 7, 2025, with schedules set according to each participating country across 16 regions: Australia, Hong Kong & Macau, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Established in 2004, the Eye Level Math Olympiad is an annual competition designed to provide students with a valuable opportunity to assess and enhance their mathematical abilities. The competition challenges participants across key domains of arithmetic and problem-solving skills. Tailored to each grade level, the questions allow students to objectively evaluate their skills.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation and a comprehensive analysis of their test results. Official results and winners will be announced in January 2026 on globalelmo.com, with local award ceremonies planned to honor outstanding participants.

Registration is now open at globalelmo.com.

By PR Newswire

Eye Level

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Eye Level Math Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025 Math Olympiad Earlybird Signup

Related Contents

Eye Level holds its 2024 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills

Eye Level holds its 2024 Eye Level Math Olympiad for students to test out their math skills

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

In Cosmetics Asia 2025 Tokyo: Global Ingredients Meet J Beauty Demand

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

Ecolab Water Awards 2025: Chandra Asri and Aster Win Southeast Asia Prize

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

WIC Heritage Forum 2025 Xi An: Digital Temples and Cloud Museums

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

China ASEAN Expo 2025: One Hundred Fifty Five Project Deals Sealed

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

WuXi AppTec First Interim Dividend 2025: One Point Zero Three Billion RMB Payout

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020