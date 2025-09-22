Eye Level Math Olympiad 2025: Global Registration Now Live

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level is hosting the 2025 Math Olympiad (ELMO 2025), inviting elementary and middle school students (grades 1 to 9) from around the world to showcase their math skills. The competition will run from November 8 to December 7, 2025, with schedules set according to each participating country across 16 regions: Australia, Hong Kong & Macau, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Established in 2004, the Eye Level Math Olympiad is an annual competition designed to provide students with a valuable opportunity to assess and enhance their mathematical abilities. The competition challenges participants across key domains of arithmetic and problem-solving skills. Tailored to each grade level, the questions allow students to objectively evaluate their skills.

All participants will receive a certificate of participation and a comprehensive analysis of their test results. Official results and winners will be announced in January 2026 on globalelmo.com, with local award ceremonies planned to honor outstanding participants.

Registration is now open at globalelmo.com.