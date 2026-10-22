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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Eureka launches FloorShine 470 floor cleaner appliance in France

October 22, 2026 | 14:08
(0) user say
Home appliance manufacturer Eureka released its FloorShine 470 vacuum cleaner in France, integrating wet-and-dry floor cleaning with automated brush maintenance for residential consumer markets.

PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Eureka has introduced the FloorShine 470 to the French market, combining wet-and-dry floor cleaning, access beneath low furniture and automated brush care in one appliance. Designed for everyday hard-floor maintenance, the model brings together practical features intended to make regular cleaning simpler and more convenient.

Eureka

As floor-cleaning appliances become increasingly sophisticated, more features do not necessarily mean a better fit for every household. Everyday cleaning still comes down to familiar needs: dealing with spills, removing dust and hair, and reaching areas that are often overlooked. The FloorShine 470 addresses these tasks through a balanced combination of cleaning performance and ease of use, with a recommended retail price of €279.

With up to 17,000 Pa of suction, the FloorShine 470 combines vacuuming and washing to handle dry debris and liquid spills in a single cleaning routine. Whether collecting crumbs after a meal or removing dirt brought in from outdoors, the appliance is designed to support regular floor care. Its integrated anti-tangle mechanism also helps reduce hair wrapping around the brush roller.

Reaching difficult areas is another consideration in everyday cleaning. The 180-degree lie-flat design allows the FloorShine 470 to clean beneath sofas, beds and other low-clearance furniture. An internal water duct helps prevent wastewater backflow when the appliance is reclined, while the edge-cleaning brush reaches close to walls and skirting boards.

Maintenance has also been considered in the design. After cleaning, an automated self-cleaning and hot-air drying system helps remove residue and moisture from the brush roller, reducing the need for manual upkeep. A redesigned water-tank configuration supports comfortable maneuvering, while separate clean- and dirty-water tanks simplify routine use.

Rather than relying on increasingly complex features, the FloorShine 470 brings together essential cleaning and maintenance functions in an accessible, all-round wet-and-dry cleaner.

Pricing and Availability

The Eureka FloorShine 470 is now available in France through the official Eureka website, with a recommended retail price of €279. Prices and promotional offers may vary, and the model can also be found by searching for "Eureka FloorShine 470" on Amazon.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Eureka European Public Relations

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TagTag:
Eureka FloorShine 470 FloorShine 470 vacuum Eureka FloorShine 470

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