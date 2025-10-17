Corporate

Esperto Paintworks Pledges Free Painting for Ten Low-Income Homes, Quantifies CSR in Square Metres

October 17, 2025 | 18:54
(0) user say
The pledge positions corporate social responsibility as measurable square metres, not abstract goodwill, and may nudge peers toward quantifiable community commitments.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esperto Paintworks Pte Ltd, an award-winning professional painting company, today announced the launch of its "A Fresh Start" initiative, a community program dedicated to providing complimentary home painting makeovers for 10 low-income families living in subsidised housing. The initiative aims to improve the living environments and overall well-being of families facing financial hardship.

"A Fresh Start" will see Esperto Paintworks partner with a local social service agency to identify families who would benefit most from a professionally refreshed living space. The program is founded on the principle that a clean, well-maintained home environment can have a profound positive impact on mental health, family dynamics, and a person's sense of dignity.

Esperto Paintworks will provide all the necessary expertise, labour, and materials to transform the homes of the selected families.

Stantly Hng, spokesperson for Esperto Paintworks, commented on the company's motivation behind the initiative. "We believe that a home is more than just four walls; it's a sanctuary where families should feel safe and comfortable," said Mr. Hng. "Through 'A Fresh Start,' we want to use our professional skills to bring a renewed sense of hope and dignity to families who need it most. It is our way of giving back to the community that has supported us and making a tangible difference in people's lives."

The "A Fresh Start" initiative also calls on the wider community for support. To learn more about the program, nominate a family in need, or explore partnership opportunities for other businesses wishing to contribute, please visit the Esperto Paintworks website at https://espertopaintworks.com/.

By PR Newswire

Esperto Paintworks Pte Ltd

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

