EPWK Holdings receives Nasdaq delisting notification letter

November 25, 2025 | 10:11
EPWK Holdings Ltd has received a Nasdaq delisting notification letter, alerting investors to potential removal from the US stock exchange for failing to meet ongoing listing requirements.

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPWK Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: EPWK) (the "Company"), a company that connects businesses with great talents through innovative and efficient cloud-sourcing platforms, today announced that the Company received a letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 20, 2025, notifying the Company that, since the Company has not yet filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "Filing"), it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As a result, the Staff has determined to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Since the Company is already before Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") for its failure to comply with Listing Rule 5250(a)(1), the Company will have seven days, or until November 28, 2025, to request an extended stay request of any further delisting actions, pending a Panel decision or any extension the Panel would grant.

By PR Newswire

EPWK HOLDINGS LTD.

TagTag:
EPWK Holdings EPWK Holdings Ltd Nasdaq delisting notification

