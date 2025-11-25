EPWK Holdings receives Nasdaq delisting notification letter

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPWK Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: EPWK) (the "Company"), a company that connects businesses with great talents through innovative and efficient cloud-sourcing platforms, today announced that the Company received a letter (the "Notification Letter") from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 20, 2025, notifying the Company that, since the Company has not yet filed its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "Filing"), it no longer complies with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As a result, the Staff has determined to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Since the Company is already before Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") for its failure to comply with Listing Rule 5250(a)(1), the Company will have seven days, or until November 28, 2025, to request an extended stay request of any further delisting actions, pending a Panel decision or any extension the Panel would grant.