Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ELEGOO Releases Centauri Carbon 2 Combo Printer

January 20, 2026 | 15:04
(0) user say
The additive manufacturing company will launch its multicolour three-dimensional printing system later this month, expanding capabilities for hobbyists and professionals seeking versatile printing solutions.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, announces today it will launch the multicolor 3D printer Centauri Carbon 2 Combo at 9 AM EST/ 5PM CET on January 26. The new product is positioned as a family-friendly multicolor 3D printer aimed at bringing professional printing performance accessible to beginners, hobbyists or professionals at home, helping them to transform creativity into instant reality.

Key Features & Highlights

Designed with everyday households in mind, the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo makes multicolor 3D printing truly accessible through ELEGOO's intelligent CANVAS system. The system enables smooth, automatic color switching with instant filament loading and built-in filament backup, eliminating the complexity typically associated with multicolor printing. With RFID-based filament detection, CANVAS automatically identifies material types and recommends optimal settings tailored for the 3D model files instantly downloaded from Nexprint, a platform designed to connect creators with users worldwide by enabling seamless sharing and downloading of 3D models. This allows beginners, hobbyists, and experienced makers alike to print confidently without extensive setup or technical knowledge or CAD design skills.

Combined with a quiet 45 dB operating noise, the printer blends seamlessly into family environments—whether placed in a living room, home office, garage or shared creative space—without disrupting daily activities. The experience is further simplified by an intuitive 5-inch capacitive touchscreen that responds like a smartphone and supports 11 languages, making it easy for different family members to use the printer for a wide range of needs, from educational projects and creative hobbies to personalized household items.

Other notable upgrades include high-temperature nozzle for expanded material support, faster and smarter auto-leveling, and smart temperature control. Together, these features position the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo as a truly family-friendly multicolor 3D printer, designed to serve diverse users and everyday creative scenarios at home. It represents the shift of a significant step forward in the democratization of 3D printing—bringing 3D printer closer to every household.

For full specs, pricing, and other details, please subscribe to newsletter on ELEGOO's official website to receive updates on January 26.

By PR Newswire

Elegoo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Elegoo Carbon 2 Combo Printer

Related Contents

Elegoo launches Matrix app for smarter 3D printing on the go

Elegoo launches Matrix app for smarter 3D printing on the go

Create the Future: Elegoo Celebrates 10 Years and Prepares New Offerings for Global 3D Printing Community

Create the Future: Elegoo Celebrates 10 Years and Prepares New Offerings for Global 3D Printing Community

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Smartee Denti-Technology Reaches 100,000 Treatment Milestone

Smartee Denti-Technology Reaches 100,000 Treatment Milestone

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020