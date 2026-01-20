ELEGOO Releases Centauri Carbon 2 Combo Printer

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, announces today it will launch the multicolor 3D printer Centauri Carbon 2 Combo at 9 AM EST/ 5PM CET on January 26. The new product is positioned as a family-friendly multicolor 3D printer aimed at bringing professional printing performance accessible to beginners, hobbyists or professionals at home, helping them to transform creativity into instant reality.

Key Features & Highlights

Designed with everyday households in mind, the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo makes multicolor 3D printing truly accessible through ELEGOO's intelligent CANVAS system. The system enables smooth, automatic color switching with instant filament loading and built-in filament backup, eliminating the complexity typically associated with multicolor printing. With RFID-based filament detection, CANVAS automatically identifies material types and recommends optimal settings tailored for the 3D model files instantly downloaded from Nexprint, a platform designed to connect creators with users worldwide by enabling seamless sharing and downloading of 3D models. This allows beginners, hobbyists, and experienced makers alike to print confidently without extensive setup or technical knowledge or CAD design skills.

Combined with a quiet 45 dB operating noise, the printer blends seamlessly into family environments—whether placed in a living room, home office, garage or shared creative space—without disrupting daily activities. The experience is further simplified by an intuitive 5-inch capacitive touchscreen that responds like a smartphone and supports 11 languages, making it easy for different family members to use the printer for a wide range of needs, from educational projects and creative hobbies to personalized household items.

Other notable upgrades include high-temperature nozzle for expanded material support, faster and smarter auto-leveling, and smart temperature control. Together, these features position the Centauri Carbon 2 Combo as a truly family-friendly multicolor 3D printer, designed to serve diverse users and everyday creative scenarios at home. It represents the shift of a significant step forward in the democratization of 3D printing—bringing 3D printer closer to every household.

For full specs, pricing, and other details, please subscribe to newsletter on ELEGOO's official website to receive updates on January 26.