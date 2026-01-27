Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

HONG KONG, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, is honored to be one of the key contributors supporting the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in shaping the Project Cargo× Recommendation Report (Report), officially released on 19 January. The report represents eight months of collaboration across 24 industry experts from banks, cargo data providers, credit reference agencies, export credit insurers, government agencies and international organisations. Having participated actively in the Expert Panel discussions and development of the recommendations, Dun & Bradstreet is pleased to witness this important milestone for strengthening Hong Kong's position as a leading global trade finance hub.

The Report consolidates research, industry insights and pilot experience into 20 initiatives that form a roadmap for a trusted, data driven and globally connected digital trade ecosystem. The HKMA's strategy is anchored in three pillars: data, infrastructure and connectivity. These pillars aim to accelerate data enabled trade finance automation and availability, enhance digital trade infrastructure, and expand cross border connectivity to maintain Hong Kong's competitiveness as a trade hub. Together, they outline Hong Kong's path toward a more efficient and internationally connected digital trade environment.

As an Expert Panel member, Dun & Bradstreet fully supports the HKMA's direction and remains committed to empowering the ecosystem with the trusted data and intelligence needed to bring the strategy to life. Through the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI), Dun & Bradstreet will continue collaborating with data providers to enable access to reliable business and logistics information that reduces manual checks, improves the consistency of credit assessments and strengthens risk oversight.

The Report also underscores the importance of facilitating diligence in trade counterparties, an initiative where Dun & Bradstreet contributes essential business identity, ownership, and counterparty relationship data. These insights help banks validate the authenticity of trade transactions, understand supply chain structures, and identify potential risks with greater clarity. By improving visibility into how companies operate and who they trade with, Dun & Bradstreet provides the transparency and confidence that the industry partners identified as critical for expanding access to trade finance, particularly for SMEs.

"Project Cargo× reinforces the importance of trusted, interoperable data as the backbone of Hong Kong's digital trade future," said Andrew Wu, General Manager of Dun & Bradstreet China. "Dun & Bradstreet is proud to support the initiative with our global business and logistics data, from DUNS® identity and ownership mapping to shipping intelligence that helps illuminate cargo movements, counterparties and potential risks. We will continue working closely with the HKMA and industry partners to provide the data transparency needed to build a more connected, resilient and competitive trade finance ecosystem."

Dun & Bradstreet remains committed to supporting the HKMA as the Project Cargo× roadmap transitions from recommendations to implementation. As one of the data providers referenced in the Report, the company will continue contributing trusted business, counterparty and supply chain intelligence to advance multiple data enabled objectives, including enhanced due diligence, improved trade verification and deeper visibility into trading relationships. To download the full Report, please visit: https://www.hkma.gov.hk/eng/news-and-media/press-releases/2026/01/20260119-3/

For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.hk.