Dogness introduces Google Gemini powered automated pet feeding device

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced the Company has entered into multiple technical cooperation agreements with Google Cloud and officially launched its new-generation AI Pet Feeder.

Built with Google Gemini, the product's AI analytical model and algorithm system achieves a functional leap from "passive recording" to "active recognition," propelling smart pet products from "functional connectivity" to "emotional understanding".

Traditional smart pet feeders typically remain at the basic level of remote viewing and scheduled feeding; users can observe the video feed but may not fully interpret the pet's condition. The Dogness AI Pet Feeder is equipped with high-definition night vision and a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, allowing users to seamlessly monitor their pets' eating, activities, and resting status at any time via the mobile application.

Leveraging the behavioral recognition capabilities of Google Gemini AI, the AI feeder can automatically monitor the pet's status, identify abnormal behaviors, and issue timely alerts. This proactive feature helps owners anticipate potential health risks, successfully upgrading the pet-care experience from merely "seeing" to "understanding".

"Building our cloud storage and cloud servers on Google Cloud and Google Cloud Compute Engine represents more than a simple integration of hardware and algorithms," Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented. "It signifies a profound exploration of 'AI + Pet' applications."

The introduction of the AI Pet Feeder marks a pivotal milestone in executing the Company's "Pet Smart AI Ecosystem" strategy. Looking ahead, the Company will continuously deepen its technical synergy with Google Cloud and expand application scenarios across smart feeding, health monitoring, and behavioral understanding, thereby empowering AI to genuinely facilitate and enhance the emotional connection between humans and pets.

For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

Forward Looking Statements

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding our reliance on third-party technology and service providers, including Google Cloud, Google Compute Engine, and Google Gemini, possible interruption, degradation, price increases, or termination of such technologies or services, the performance, reliability, and accuracy of the artificial intelligence, behavioral-recognition, and health-alert features of our AI Pet Feeder, including the risk of false or missed alerts, the market acceptance of our AI Pet Feeder and other new or planned AI-enabled products, our ability to develop and launch additional AI applications on anticipated timelines, if at all, risks relating to data privacy, data security, cross-border data transfer, and evolving AI regulation, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.