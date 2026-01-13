Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DGSI Names Rockfield Technologies Australian Distributor

January 13, 2026 | 14:42
(0) user say
The geotechnical instrumentation company expands its distribution network down under, partnering with Rockfield Technologies to serve Australian customers and strengthen its presence in the regional engineering market.

TUCKER, GA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rockfield Technologies Australia as its official distributor for Australia.

This strategic partnership expands DGSI's global footprint and provides customers across Australia with direct access to DGSI's comprehensive portfolio of geotechnical and structural monitoring solutions. Through Rockfield Technologies, Australian clients will benefit from local technical expertise, responsive commercial support, and streamlined delivery, ensuring faster implementation and tailored solutions.

Rockfield Technologies brings extensive industry experience and a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, supporting projects across the geotechnical, infrastructure, mining, and environmental sectors. The partnership strengthens DGSI's ability to serve the Australian market with localized support while maintaining the technical rigor and reliability for which DGSI is known globally.

Learn more at www.durhamgeo.com and www.rocktech.com.au

By PR Newswire

Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
DGSI Rockfield Technologies

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Latest News

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020