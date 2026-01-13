DGSI Names Rockfield Technologies Australian Distributor

TUCKER, GA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Geo Slope Indicator (DGSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rockfield Technologies Australia as its official distributor for Australia.

This strategic partnership expands DGSI's global footprint and provides customers across Australia with direct access to DGSI's comprehensive portfolio of geotechnical and structural monitoring solutions. Through Rockfield Technologies, Australian clients will benefit from local technical expertise, responsive commercial support, and streamlined delivery, ensuring faster implementation and tailored solutions.

Rockfield Technologies brings extensive industry experience and a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service, supporting projects across the geotechnical, infrastructure, mining, and environmental sectors. The partnership strengthens DGSI's ability to serve the Australian market with localized support while maintaining the technical rigor and reliability for which DGSI is known globally.

Learn more at www.durhamgeo.com and www.rocktech.com.au