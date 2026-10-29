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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DERMALOG biometric security system blocks 1500 presentation attack attempts

October 29, 2026 | 14:52
(0) user say
Biometric technology firm DERMALOG successfully identifies 1,500 presentation attacks during independent anti-spoofing security testing conducted by testing laboratory Fime.

HAMBURG, Germany, Oct. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG Identification Systems has achieved another milestone in biometric security. Its facial recognition technology and TF60 fingerprint scanner have successfully completed independent Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) evaluations conducted by Fime, an internationally recognized testing and certification provider. Across both evaluations, DERMALOG's technologies successfully detected all 1,500 tested presentation attacks.

As biometric solutions become increasingly important for digital identity, financial services, and border security, protecting systems against fraudulent authentication attempts is essential. Presentation Attack Detection helps distinguish genuine users from spoofing attempts involving photos, videos, facial masks, or artificial fingerprints.

The independent evaluations, conducted in accordance with international ISO/IEC 30107 standards, confirmed that both DERMALOG technologies meet Fime's Level 2 requirements for Presentation Attack Detection. Both achieved an Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate (APCER) of 0.00 %. Of particular note, DERMALOG's facial liveness detection software also achieved a Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate (BPCER) of 0.00 %. This means that every tested presentation attack was detected, while all genuine user presentations were correctly classified during the facial recognition evaluation. These results highlight an exceptional combination of robust security and seamless user authentication under the evaluated test conditions.

"Trust is the foundation of every secure digital identity," said Günther Mull, CEO of DERMALOG. "These independent results demonstrate our commitment to staying ahead of evolving fraud threats and providing customers with biometric technologies they can rely on."

With these successful validations, DERMALOG further strengthens its position as a leading provider of biometric identification solutions, helping organizations worldwide protect digital identities while enabling secure and convenient authentication.

www.dermalog.com

By PR Newswire

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

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DERMALOG DERMALOG Identification Systems biometric security

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