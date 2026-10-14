CyberTAN unveils 102.4 Tbps liquid cooled Ethernet switch platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberTAN Technology, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise networking equipment, today announced an architectural collaboration designed to break the thermal and power walls of modern AI clusters. CyberTAN has introduced its new Pallas Series 1.6T Ethernet switch platform architecture, engineered to support the high-performance Marvell® Teralynx® T100 102.4 Tbps switch silicon while delivering an industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) profile.

As generative AI and hyperscale workloads scale exponentially, data centers require radical innovations in both silicon efficiency and rack-level thermal management. The CyberTAN Pallas Series platform is built to fully accommodate the cutting-edge 3nm Marvell T100 architecture, enabling high port density while maximizing the chip's 25% energy-saving advantages. By pairing the Marvell silicon blueprint with CyberTAN's proprietary Direct-to-Chip (D2C) liquid-cooled engineering, the platform is designed to effortlessly manage over 1,000 Watts of localized heat dissipation, enabling data centers to reach elite-tier environmental sustainability goals.

"Our collaboration with Marvell marks a pivotal milestone in bringing production-ready 1.6T connectivity architectures to the market," said GwongYih Lee, Chairman & CEO at CyberTAN. "By designing our Pallas Series around the Marvell T100 silicon specifications, we are empowering global hyperscalers with high-density, low-latency network switch designs that push the boundaries of PUE optimization and thermal control."

"Marvell is committed to enabling an open, robust infrastructure ecosystem for the AI era," said Rishi Chugh, vice president and general manager, Cloud Switch Business Unit at Marvell. "CyberTAN's Pallas Series platform architecture is a prime example of how the industry can design systems to leverage the massive bandwidth and power-saving capabilities of our 3nm T100 silicon to overcome traditional networking bottlenecks."

Experience the Technology Innovations at OCP 2026:

Attendees are invited to Booth B29 to explore CyberTAN's pre-stage development switch platform. The live showcase features a fully integrated architectural prototype—including the complete schematic chassis, optical housing, and internal cabling—configured with a specialized thermal module to simulate the T100 silicon workloads. Visitors can witness a live dynamic liquid-cooled flow demonstration powered by a Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU). Equipped with multi-point temperature sensors, the demonstration validates the platform's ability to safely handle 40W OSFP ZR/ZR+ optics under a 45°C liquid inlet temperature, achieving an industry-leading PUE of 1.1.