Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Credit Connect Seeks Investors for A$300M Debenture Programme

August 20, 2025 | 06:08
(0) user say
The call for expressions of interest targets institutional investors and asset managers.

GOLD COAST, Australia, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian based fund manager Credit Connect Group (CCG), through its subsidiary the Credit Connect Debt Issuance Fund Pty Ltd (Issuer), now invites expressions of interest from eligible offshore institutional and professional investors for the subscription of unsecured notes (Notes) under its A$300 million Debenture Issuance Programme.

Key Terms

  • Issuer: Credit Connect Debt Issuance Fund Pty Ltd (ACN 689 944 296)
  • Manager/Dealer: Credit Connect Capital Limited (ACN 104 081 192)
  • Programme Amount: Up to A$300 million, issued in multiple Series
  • Minimum Subscription: A$1 million per Series
  • Term: Typically 12 months per Series (may be rolled or extended)
  • Target Rate: 9 – 10% p.a., paid monthly in arrears
  • Security: Each Series linked to a specific Credit Connect Fund, which invests in short-to-medium term, first mortgage–secured loans over Australian real estate
  • Transparency: All Loans are financed individually allowing due diligence to be undertaken.

The Programme is managed and arranged by Credit Connect Capital Limited (Dealer and Manager) and is open exclusively to investors who qualify as 'wholesale investors' under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). A Discussion Paper and Information Memorandum (IM) will be provided upon request.

Founded in 2006, CCG is a leading Australian mortgage management company and private credit platform specialising in first mortgage–secured lending to the Australian commercial real estate (CRE) market. CCG connects approved borrowers seeking fast, flexible short-to-medium term loans with accredited investors seeking stable, income-focused investments backed by Australian real estate.

  • Over A$1 billion in loans originated since inception
  • Loan sizes from A$1 million to A$80 million
  • Over 50 years combined management experience

CCG offers loans to borrowers for a range of purposes, including commercial, industrial, residential, and development projects, as well as refurbishment, land acquisition, pre-construction activities, property amalgamation, and the acquisition of completed assets.

The Notes are intended to be issued in a manner that satisfies the "public offer" test in section 128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (Cth), enabling eligible non-resident investors to receive interest payments free from Australian interest withholding tax.

Investors will be required to provide customary representations confirming their eligibility.

By PR Newswire

Credit Connect Group Pty Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Credit Connect Debenture Programme

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

MCH shares secure approval for listing on HSX

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020