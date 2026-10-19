Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Creality launches Ender 3 V3 Mega printer at 669 dollars

October 19, 2026 | 16:02
(0) user say
Hardware manufacturer Creality released two 3D printers, launching the large-format Ender-3 V3 Mega Combo at 669 US dollars alongside the compact Ender-3 V3 Neo.

FRANKFURT, Germany and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality today launches two new additions to its Ender-3 series, Ender-3 V3 Mega, a large-format 3D printer designed for small-batch production and TPU printing, and Ender-3 V3 Neo, a compact 3D printer built for first-time and entry-level buyers. Starting October 15, both printers are available to order through Creality's official stores at early-bird prices of $669 for the Mega Combo and $329 for the Neo Combo.

Nine years after its first launch, the Ender-3 series continues to evolve for creators with different levels of experience and varying fabrication needs. With more than 4 million units shipped, the series has inspired makers around the world. For many users, Ender-3 has been part of their creative journey, from their first prints to projects that push the boundaries of creativity. The two new members continue that journey, with Mega supporting batch production and Neo offering an accessible desktop option for everyday creative printing.

Large-Format Printing & Flexible TPU Production

With a 420 × 420 × 420 mm build volume, the Ender-3 V3 Mega enables users to print large models in one piece, minimizing the need for model splitting, assembly work and visible seams. In batch production, multiple objects can be arranged on a single build plate, helping print farms or design studios complete more jobs in fewer print runs. The mega size is suitable for applications such as large cosplay props, furniture components and batches of functional prototypes, where build capacity and production efficiency matter.

Beyond its build volume, Mega is designed for flexible 85A–95A TPU printing, powered by the optimized Sprite 2 extruder and printing algorithms. It supports producing protective covers, flexible connectors and other functional parts that require elasticity.

Note: TPU printing supports direct feeding from spool only and is not compatible with the automatic relay module or the CFS Nano.

Multicolor Printing with CFS Nano

Mega and Neo feature automatic filament relay, which switches to the backup filament when the current spool runs out, reducing interruptions during long prints. The Combo version supports four-color printing when paired with the CFS Nano, which can read material types and colors from compatible Creality RFID filaments. The CFS Nano also monitors remaining filaments and alerts users when they are running low.

With a high-rigidity metal frame, Mega maintains stable printing performance while delivering large outputs. Dual Z motors and vibration compensation help reduce ringing and layer shifts, and dual Y motors drive the large build plate smoothly at speeds up to 500 mm/s.

Easy Setup and Printing for New Makers

Built for everyday creative projects, the compact Ender-3 V3 Neo offers a 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume at an accessible price. It simplifies the setup and maintenance and reduces manual operations through fully automatic bed leveling and a quick-swap nozzle. Neo is a go-to option for first-time users, students, and young creators who are new to 3D printing.

Pricing and Availability

The Ender-3 V3 Mega and Neo are now available to order through Creality's official online stores in the US and Europe. In the US, the Mega Combo is available at an early-bird price of $669 from October 15 to November 10, while the Neo Combo is available at an early-bird price of $329 during the same period. In Europe, the Mega Combo is priced at €699, with four free filament rolls included on orders placed from October 15 to November 30. The Neo Combo is priced at €329, with two free filament rolls included during the same period.

By PR Newswire

Creality

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Creality Ender 3 V3 Mega Largeformat printing Flexible TPU production

Related Contents

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality ShareFest 2024: Another Celebration of Community and Inspiration in Chicago

Creality ShareFest 2024: Another Celebration of Community and Inspiration in Chicago

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Canton Fair schedules 700 product launch events in Guangzhou

Canton Fair schedules 700 product launch events in Guangzhou

UEG Week study links early antibiotic use with higher IBS risks

UEG Week study links early antibiotic use with higher IBS risks

Newmark report reveals Seoul office vacancy rate reached 4.5 percent

Newmark report reveals Seoul office vacancy rate reached 4.5 percent

Linktel Technologies displays 1.6T optical transceivers at OCP Summit 2026

Linktel Technologies displays 1.6T optical transceivers at OCP Summit 2026

Mabwell presents Phase II trial results for breast cancer drug 9MW2821

Mabwell presents Phase II trial results for breast cancer drug 9MW2821

Baseus launches 14 in 1 Spacemate docking station hardware

Baseus launches 14 in 1 Spacemate docking station hardware

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

IEAE Hanoi 2026 to spotlight smart electronics trends

IEAE Hanoi 2026 to spotlight smart electronics trends

The Reverie Saigon and ZS Hospitality unveil Lys in Ho Chi Minh City

The Reverie Saigon and ZS Hospitality unveil Lys in Ho Chi Minh City

Canton Fair schedules 700 product launch events in Guangzhou

Canton Fair schedules 700 product launch events in Guangzhou

UEG Week study links early antibiotic use with higher IBS risks

UEG Week study links early antibiotic use with higher IBS risks

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020