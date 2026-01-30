Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CougarD Study Shows Values Trump Wealth for Women

January 30, 2026 | 14:22
(0) user say
The dating platform's research revealed mature women prioritise genuine character and intellectual curiosity over financial status when evaluating potential partners.

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 2026 U.S. dating trends report suggests a major shift is underway in how mature women choose their partners. According to the 2026 U.S. New Intimacy Dynamics Report released today by CougarD, a leading cougar dating app, traits such as authenticity, growth mindset, and curiosity now outrank wealth and status as the most valued qualities in men.

The report identifies the rapid rise of a demographic often described as "Self-First Women" - mature, economically independent women who prioritize personal fulfillment, autonomy, and emotional clarity before entering relationships. Rather than seeking financial security or social status, these women increasingly choose partners based on psychological resonance and shared curiosity.

This shift reflects a broader transformation in modern dating for mature women, where attraction is no longer driven by traditional hierarchies but by emotional safety, mutual respect, and equal partnership.

The Rise of the "Self-First Woman"

CougarD defines "Self-First" not as selfishness, but as a lifestyle in which women deliberately invest their time, money, and emotional energy into self-awareness, personal joy, and continuous growth. They enter relationships from a place of wholeness, with full control over when, how, and whom they choose.

The data shows this mindset is closely tied to lifestyle choices:

  • Disciplined fitness as emotional grounding:
    68% of surveyed women maintain regular exercise routines, with 72% citing personal joy rather than appearance as their primary motivation. Yoga (35%), outdoor hiking (28%), and water sports such as surfing and sailing (15% combined) are among the most popular activities.
  • Technology as a tool for autonomy:
    57% actively explore new technologies, including AI tools and smart home devices, driven by efficiency (49%) and curiosity (41%). Technology is increasingly viewed as a means to regain time and control over daily life.
  • Solo travel as self-expansion:
    49% take at least one self-discovery-focused trip each year, such as art study tours or immersive travel to niche destinations, reflecting a strong desire for mental independence and exploration.

Together, these patterns form what the report describes as a "Self-First Lifestyle Index" - a portrait of women who are socially active, emotionally independent, and no longer defined by relationship dependency.

The New Attraction Currency: From Status to Resonance

As this demographic grows, so does a new logic of attraction. The report finds that Self-First women are moving away from "dating up" and toward "dating equal," replacing traditional success markers with what it calls a new "attraction currency."

Three traits now dominate:

  • Authenticity (58%) - The foundation of emotional safety
    Women prioritize honesty, emotional openness, and the ability to share both strengths and vulnerabilities. There is no need to perform or pretend. Showing genuine passion and everyday vulnerability builds deeper trust.
  • Growth Mindset (32%) - Investing in future potential
    What matters is not current income or title, but initiative, learning ability, and clear direction. Ambition is defined as sustained effort, not short-term success.
  • Curiosity (29%) - The engine of equal partnership
    Curiosity reflects a willingness to explore the world together, exchange ideas, and build a two-way intellectual connection rather than a one-sided admiration.

This new preference structure weakens traditional power hierarchies in dating and replaces them with a model based on psychological compatibility and shared experience. For many charming men, the report suggests, this creates a fairer and more accessible dating environment - where connection depends on who you are, not what you own.

Platform Response: From Swiping to Deep Matching

As mainstream dating apps continue to prioritize appearance and rapid swiping, CougarD has repositioned its product around interest-based and value-based matching.

Its upgraded Interest-Based Matching System allows users to filter through hundreds of refined lifestyle tags - including Yoga, AI Technology, Wilderness Hiking, Wine Appreciation, and Niche Travel - enabling faster identification of compatible partners and reducing superficial interactions.

According to the company, this system reflects the growing demand for modern dating experiences among mature women who seek depth, autonomy, and equal partnership.

Expert Insight

"Old social scripts about 'marrying up' are rapidly dissolving," said Alex Johnson, Chief Product Researcher at CougarD. "Mature women today are already complete in themselves. They are no longer looking for relationships to fill a void, but for partners who can meet them as equals. For charming men, this represents a more authentic era of dating - where real connection matters more than external labels."

For more information, visit: https://cougard.net

By PR Newswire

CougarD

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CougarD Relationship dependency Emotional safety

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Enfinity Global Launches First Microsoft Renewable Project

Enfinity Global Launches First Microsoft Renewable Project

CN Energy Group Plans Blessing Logistics Acquisition

CN Energy Group Plans Blessing Logistics Acquisition

Philips EVNIA Debuts 1000Hz Gaming Monitor

Philips EVNIA Debuts 1000Hz Gaming Monitor

FITUR 2026 Strengthens Global Tourism Leadership

FITUR 2026 Strengthens Global Tourism Leadership

Oxford Introduces Flexible English Test Retake Option

Oxford Introduces Flexible English Test Retake Option

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

Vietnam and US to launch sixth trade negotiation round

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

$100 million initiative launched to protect forests and boost rural incomes

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Ascletis Acne Drug Shows Positive Phase Three Results

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020