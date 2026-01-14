Corporate

Cosmo Names Mark Griffie as New CEO

January 14, 2026 | 15:55
(0) user say
The company undergoes a leadership change with Griffie taking the helm as chief executive officer, bringing his experience to guide the organisation through its next phase of development.

SINGAPORE and BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmo, a global leader in performance textiles, composites, and advanced materials for the footwear and apparel industry, today announced a planned leadership transition. Josh VanDernoot will retire as Chief Executive Officer after six years in the role. The Board of Directors appointed Mark Griffie as CEO, effective 1 January 2026. Mark will be based in Singapore. Josh will remain on Cosmo's Board of Directors and serve as an advisor to support Mark through a smooth transition.

Chairman of the Board, Doug Dossey said, "Josh led Cosmo through a period of significant industry change, maintaining operating discipline, honoring commitments to our brand and factory partners, and strengthening the foundation of the business. We are grateful for his leadership, and Cosmo is well positioned today because of it."

Josh VanDernoot added, "It has been a privilege to lead Cosmo, and I am proud of the platform we have built over many years. The business is strong, the team is deeply capable, and Mark is well prepared to lead the business in its next phase. I look forward to continuing to support the Company as a Director and advisor."

Mark Griffie joined Cosmo in 2024 and has worked closely with the leadership team to drive growth, sustainable innovation and operational excellence. Previously, he spent two decades at Nike, most recently as Senior Vice President of Materials Supply Chain, where he oversaw global procurement of over USD 8 billion in footwear and apparel materials. His earlier roles spanned product development and sourcing across Asia, including postings in China (2006–2008) and Singapore (2016–2020). Mark brings deep brand acumen, an extensive industry network, and a proven track record of executing at scale.

"Mark is a proven leader with deep operating expertise and a strong understanding of our customers, partners and industry," noted Doug Dossey. "He has the full confidence of the Board and the leadership team, and he is incredibly well positioned to lead Cosmo into its next exciting phase of growth."

Mark Griffie said, "I'm humbled by the trust placed in me by the Board, Josh and the Cosmo team. Our priorities remain unchanged. We will stay deeply connected to our brand and factory partners, ensuring reliability and consistency in everything we do. At the same time, we will continue strengthening our commercial and operational foundations."

Cosmo operates in a dynamic part of the footwear and apparel value chain. With Mark as Chief Executive Officer, Cosmo will continue to lead with operational discipline and a strong customer focus. The Company is committed to supporting its brand and factory partners through reliable execution, close collaboration, and a relentless focus on delivering value.

Learn more at https://cosmofabric.net/

By PR Newswire

Cosmo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cosmo Mark Griffie

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
