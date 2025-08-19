Corporate

CookieYes Joins Wix App Market for Privacy Compliance

August 19, 2025 | 10:00
Tool offers scalable cookie consent solutions to millions of website owners.

MILTON KEYNES, England, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CookieYes, a global leader in consent management solutions trusted by over 2 million websites, announced the launch of its dedicated app on the Wix App Market.

CookieYes is now on the Wix App Market, helping millions of businesses stay compliant with privacy laws like GDPR and CPRA, with trusted certifications like Google CMP Gold Partner, IAPP Bronze Member, and IAB Europe-registered CMP backing it up
This launch enables businesses of all sizes to manage website cookie consent with ease, meet global privacy laws, and strengthen user trust—without complex technical setups.

With GDPR and other privacy regulations spreading globally, businesses must give visitors clear data-collection choices. The CookieYes app, seamlessly integrated with Wix, lets you implement compliant, user-friendly consent experiences in minutes.

Enabling Wix-powered businesses with privacy-first solutions

The CookieYes app makes it easy for businesses to:

  • Display clear cookie banners that explain how visitor information may be used.
  • Pause tracking tools (like analytics or ads) until visitors choose to allow them.
  • Keep a secure record of visitor choices to meet legal requirements.
  • Stay up-to-date with privacy laws through automatic updates and compliance support.
  • Show region-specific banners based on where visitors are located (e.g., GDPR for Europe).
  • Offer cookie banners in multiple languages, automatically matching the visitor's browser settings.
  • Customize the look and feel of banners easily to fit the business's brand.

"Privacy is a fundamental right, not an optional feature," said Anvar T., CEO of CookieYes. "Our mission has always been to make privacy compliance simple, scalable, and accessible for every business. As a Google Certified Gold CMP Partner trusted by leading global brands, we are proud to extend our capabilities to the Wix community and support businesses in building stronger, trust-driven digital experiences."

"We're thrilled to welcome CookieYes to the Wix App Market," said Omer Zilberman, Head of Business Development at Wix. "Their expertise in consent management empowers our users to deliver transparent, legally compliant sites without technical headaches."

Now live globally on the Wix App Market, CookieYes is free to install, with premium features from USD 8.33/month, offering higher scan limits, detailed consent logs, custom branding, and more for growing businesses.

Website: www.cookieyes.com

By PR Newswire

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

