Comfee Teams Up with Honor of Kings for the 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfee has officially launched a collaboration with Honor of Kings, merging its advanced home-comfort innovation with the competitive energy and global scale of the 2025 Honor of Kings International Championship (KIC2025). This partnership signifies a shared spirit of excellence, precision, and progress. Just as esports champions rise through strategy, skill, and perseverance, Comfee continues to advance through technological innovation and a relentless pursuit of better living.

As the esports season advances, the KIC2025 is under spotlight now, which will be held in Manila, Philippines, from November 14 to 30. Unified under the theme "Rise for Honor", the global tournament brings together 16 top-tier teams competing for a US$1,000,000 prize pool. Featuring deep cultural integration and immersive fan experiences, KIC2025 represents the pinnacle of international mobile esports. The tournament is a major milestone for mobile esports, bringing fans in Malaysia and neighboring countries closer to the action.

For the co-brand launch, Comfee spotlights the Gusto inverter air conditioner as the flagship deal for shoppers seeking efficiency, durability and healthier indoor comfort.

Control your AC with just an APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customize cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

Powered by ECO+AI Algorithm, Comfee inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Comfee features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Comfee more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

Together with Honor of Kings, Comfee is redefining what home means in the era of global esports — not just a place to live, but a space to perform, relax and recharge. Join us to enjoy the thrill of competition and the comfort in your home.

