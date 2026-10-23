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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

October 23, 2026 | 15:24
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Australian retailer Coles Group integrated Coveo's artificial intelligence search engine across its digital grocery storefront to improve product discovery for retail consumers.

MONTREAL and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, today announced that Coles Group Limited (ASX: COL) has selected Coveo to power AI search and product discovery on coles.com.au. The deployment is designed to make it simpler for customers to navigate Coles' extensive online grocery range, to find products quickly and with confidence.

Coveo's AI-Relevance technology brings together shopper intent, context, behavioral signals and product data to present each customer with the results and recommendations most relevant to them. For a large, constantly changing grocery range, that means a more intuitive experience for shoppers.

"We're always looking for ways to make shopping with Coles easier for our customers, and search is an important part of the online experience," said Ben Levinson, general manager of digital product at Coles. "Coveo demonstrated that its technology will make it easier for customers to find the products they are looking for, and we look forward to continuing to improve the Coles online shopping experience."

"Helping Australians find their everyday grocery products faster and easier is a great opportunity for Coveo" said Alexander Mahr, managing director, APAC, at Coveo. "We're proud to support Coles as it creates a smarter, more intuitive online grocery experience for customers across Australia."

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

By PR Newswire

Coveo Solutions Inc.

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TagTag:
Coles Group Coveo AI Coles Group selects Coveo Artificial intelligence search

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