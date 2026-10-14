Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cloudsome displays unified artificial intelligence API at TOKEN2049 Singapore

October 14, 2026 | 09:06
(0) user say
Developer service platform Cloudsome presented its unified multi-model artificial intelligence interface at the TOKEN2049 conference at Marina Bay Sands to streamline software integration workflows.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Cloudsome, an AI service platform for global developers, showcased a unified API at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, held at Marina Bay Sands on 7–8 October. The API lets developers access, switch between and combine multiple mainstream AI models on demand.

According to the organiser, the event drew about 25,000 attendees from roughly 7,000 companies across 160 countries, with more than 300 speakers and 500 exhibitors; senior executives from Nasdaq, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, CME and Franklin Templeton were among those attending.

AI models have advanced rapidly, and the question for developers has shifted from "which model should we use?" to "how do we work across many of them?". Because mainstream models come from different providers, teams often handle registration, top-ups, integration, billing and rate-limit management separately on each platform — raising engineering and operating costs and complicating model selection.

Cloudsome is built around that gap. With a single integration, developers can call a range of mainstream models on demand from providers in mainland China and overseas, and switch or combine them by scenario, without platform lock-in. The platform currently covers mainstream closed- and open-source models from both regions and continues to onboard more models and providers.

"AI models are evolving quickly, and developers are spending more and more time weighing options across vendors, which pushes up engineering and operating costs," a Cloudsome spokesperson said. "We want to give teams a single entry point, so they can put their energy back into the product and their users."

As AI converges with fintech, content and developer tools, more teams are building AI products for global users from day one. Singapore has positioned itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and regulated digital-asset activity, and TOKEN2049 is a major annual gathering for the developers, founders and partners in that space.

Going forward, Cloudsome said it will keep onboarding mainstream AI models from mainland China and overseas and expand its global partnerships.

Cloudsome is an AI service platform for global developers, built around a unified API that simplifies accessing, managing and switching between mainstream AI models. The platform supports mainstream models from international and mainland Chinese providers and continues to onboard new models and providers.

Website: cloudsome.ai

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Cloudsome

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cloudsome API artificial intelligence API TOKEN2049

Related Contents

HCLSoftware Launches AppScan API Security to Strengthen App Protection

HCLSoftware Launches AppScan API Security to Strengthen App Protection

Banks grasp practicalities of open API

Banks grasp practicalities of open API

Thousands of Vietnamese online stores to go bankrupt by Facebook blocking API

Thousands of Vietnamese online stores to go bankrupt by Facebook blocking API

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SIM provides guidance for foreign university degree enrollment in Singapore

SIM provides guidance for foreign university degree enrollment in Singapore

Creative Secondary School hosts 20th anniversary Open Day in October

Creative Secondary School hosts 20th anniversary Open Day in October

Beijing Tong Ren Tang expands health education across Hong Kong schools

Beijing Tong Ren Tang expands health education across Hong Kong schools

Hong Kong hosts 10AFEST art technology conference across 13 countries

Hong Kong hosts 10AFEST art technology conference across 13 countries

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

StarHub opens Compass One retail store and plans Halloween promotions

StarHub opens Compass One retail store and plans Halloween promotions

Kagurabachi anime schedules world tour finale and Japanese theater screenings

Kagurabachi anime schedules world tour finale and Japanese theater screenings

SIM provides guidance for foreign university degree enrollment in Singapore

SIM provides guidance for foreign university degree enrollment in Singapore

Creative Secondary School hosts 20th anniversary Open Day in October

Creative Secondary School hosts 20th anniversary Open Day in October

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020