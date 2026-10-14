Cloudsome displays unified artificial intelligence API at TOKEN2049 Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – Cloudsome, an AI service platform for global developers, showcased a unified API at TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, held at Marina Bay Sands on 7–8 October. The API lets developers access, switch between and combine multiple mainstream AI models on demand.According to the organiser, the event drew about 25,000 attendees from roughly 7,000 companies across 160 countries, with more than 300 speakers and 500 exhibitors; senior executives from Nasdaq, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, CME and Franklin Templeton were among those attending.AI models have advanced rapidly, and the question for developers has shifted from "which model should we use?" to "how do we work across many of them?". Because mainstream models come from different providers, teams often handle registration, top-ups, integration, billing and rate-limit management separately on each platform — raising engineering and operating costs and complicating model selection.Cloudsome is built around that gap. With a single integration, developers can call a range of mainstream models on demand from providers in mainland China and overseas, and switch or combine them by scenario, without platform lock-in. The platform currently covers mainstream closed- and open-source models from both regions and continues to onboard more models and providers."AI models are evolving quickly, and developers are spending more and more time weighing options across vendors, which pushes up engineering and operating costs," a Cloudsome spokesperson said. "We want to give teams a single entry point, so they can put their energy back into the product and their users."As AI converges with fintech, content and developer tools, more teams are building AI products for global users from day one. Singapore has positioned itself as a regional hub for artificial intelligence and regulated digital-asset activity, and TOKEN2049 is a major annual gathering for the developers, founders and partners in that space.Going forward, Cloudsome said it will keep onboarding mainstream AI models from mainland China and overseas and expand its global partnerships.Cloudsome is an AI service platform for global developers, built around a unified API that simplifies accessing, managing and switching between mainstream AI models. The platform supports mainstream models from international and mainland Chinese providers and continues to onboard new models and providers.Website: cloudsome.ai

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