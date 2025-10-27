Corporate

Clenergy Key Appointments Signal Global Push Can Leadership Shuffle Outrun Supply Chain Chaos

October 27, 2025 | 12:41
(0) user say
Clenergy, a global leader in solar mounting, trackers, and energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haydn Fletcher as General Manager, Clenergy Australia and Samir Jacob as Global Marketing Director.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clenergy, a global leader in solar mounting, trackers, and energy storage solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haydn Fletcher as General Manager, Clenergy Australia and Samir Jacob as Global Marketing Director.

These leadership changes come as part of Clenergy's ongoing commitment to drive innovation, deepen market relationships, and strengthen its position in the global renewable energy industry.

Vince Mobilio, who has successfully led the Australian business for fifteen years, will now transition into his new role as Vice President Global Distribution, supporting Clenergy's global growth initiatives and expanding distributor partnerships worldwide.

"We are immensely proud of Vince's leadership and the foundation he has built for Clenergy Australia," said Daniel Hong, Founder & CEO of Clenergy. "As he steps into his new global role, we are confident that both Samir and Haydn will continue to elevate our business, with their deep industry experience, passion, and commitment to the renewable energy transition."

A New Chapter for Clenergy Australia

Taking the reins from Vince, Haydn Fletcher joins Clenergy Australia as General Manager. Haydn brings over 25 years of solar industry experience, spanning retail, wholesale, and international markets. His previous tenure includes over a decade with Canadian Solar, where he managed business operations across Australia, Africa, and the MENA regions.

In his new role, Haydn will be responsible for commercial strategies, growing new market opportunities, and collaborating with the broader team to develop innovative products and services.

"I couldn't be more excited to see Haydn step in as the new GM for Clenergy Australia," said Vince Mobilio, VP Global Distribution. "His experience and strong customer focus make him the perfect person to lead the next chapter of Clenergy Australia."

A Familiar Face Returns to Lead Global Marketing

Rejoining the Clenergy family, Samir Jacob assumes the position of Global Marketing Director. Having previously served as Global Marketing Manager from 2019 to 2024, Samir now returns to lead global marketing strategy.

With over 15 years of experience, Samir brings a deep understanding of both product and market dynamics within the renewable energy industry.

"Samir has always been a key part of Clenergy's story," said Daniel Hong, CEO of Clenergy. "His vision, creativity, and industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue to expand our global presence and evolve our brand across diverse markets."

Driving the Future of Renewable Energy

These new appointments reflect the company's commitment to innovation, collaboration, and leadership in an ever-changing energy landscape.

For more information, visit: www.clenergy.com

By PR Newswire

Clenergy Technologies

Clenergy Haydn Fletcher Samir Jacob Clenergy Australia

