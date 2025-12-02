Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Clarifai selected as inference provider for Arcee AI's Trinity open-weight models

December 02, 2025 | 14:39
(0) user say
Clarifai has been selected as the inference provider for Arcee AI's new Trinity family of US built open-weight models for enterprise deployment.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai, a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced a new partnership with Arcee AI to serve as the primary launch partner and hosting provider for Trinity, Arcee's new family of open-weight foundation models. The collaboration not only accelerates Arcee's launch but also demonstrates a repeatable blueprint for other model labs looking to bring their home-trained or open-weight models to market quickly and efficiently.

The Trinity models—Trinity Nano (6B) and Trinity Mini (26B)—are now fully available through Clarifai's Compute Orchestration platform, giving developers, startups, and enterprises immediate access to high-efficiency, U.S.-built open-weight LLMs served through an OpenAI-compatible API. A larger third Trinity model is currently in development.

This marks a major milestone in the open-weight ecosystem: a U.S. model lab focused on performance-per-parameter partnering with a U.S. infrastructure platform known for delivering high-throughput, low-cost inference at scale.

"Arcee AI is demonstrating what's possible with efficient, open-weight U.S. models, and we're proud to bring their Trinity family to production through Clarifai's Compute Orchestration platform. This launch reflects exactly what our infrastructure is designed for—making it fast, reliable, and cost-effective for model builders to deploy their own custom or open-weight LLMs without having to stand up their own inference stack," said Matt Zeiler, Founder and CEO, Clarifai. "As more teams develop specialized models, Clarifai will continue to be the platform with the best price-performance, that brings those models from research environments to real-world scale."

Bringing Arcee's Efficient, Open-Weight Models to Production

Arcee AI, an American open-intelligence lab, is committed to accelerating the frontier of open-weight models in the U.S. The newly announced Trinity models reflect this mission:

  • Trinity Nano (6B / 1B active) — optimized for real-time, on-device, and embedded AI
  • Trinity Mini (26B / 3B active) — tuned for multi-step agent workflows, robust function calling, and long-context use cases

Both models share:

  • 128K context windows for extended multi-turn reasoning
  • Efficient attention mechanisms to reduce memory and compute loads
  • High inference efficiency with strong price-performance characteristics

"With the launch of Trinity, we're showing that frontier models can be built quickly, with efficient capital, and still perform at the highest level," said Mark McQuade, CEO, Arcee AI. "In just six months, we've trained three open-weight models with each release increasing in effectiveness. By partnering with Clarifai, the leader in compute orchestration, the pace of collaborative research will continue to accelerate and help us create the next great frontier and foundational models."

Production-Grade Inference, Lower Costs

By launching Trinity on Clarifai, Arcee AI gains a hardened, cost-efficient inference layer purpose-built for custom and open-weight models.

Clarifai's Compute Orchestration platform provides:

  • Autoscaling, GPU fractioning, and spot-aware scheduling for lower operational costs
  • Kernel-level performance optimizations for high throughput and low latency
  • Hybrid, multi-cloud, and on-prem flexibility
  • Global availability with enterprise-grade reliability
  • OpenAI-compatible endpoints for drop-in integration

Arcee AI's Trinity Nano and Trinity Mini models are available now on Clarifai, with full Playground access, API integration, and immediate compatibility with OpenAI-spec clients, agentic frameworks, and MCP tools.

Developers can get started at https://clarifai.com/.

Learn more at https://arcee.ai.

By PR Newswire

Clarifai

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Clarifai Arcee AI Inference provider Arcee Trinity OpenWeight Models

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

Anytime Fitness accelerates Asia expansion with new Taiwan regional agents

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

US POINTER healthy lifestyle programme may improve sleep apnea and blood pressure

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

One NZ and Ribbon partner to deliver cloud native voice network

Adyen processes record $43bn as Black Friday weekend sets payment benchmark

Adyen processes record $43bn as Black Friday weekend sets payment benchmark

Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

Sustainable Markets Initiative hosts London capital mobilisation convening with King Charles III

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020