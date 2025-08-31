Corporate

CIIE 8 Opens Gateway to Growth

August 31, 2025 | 13:52
(0) user say
Expo halls overflow with robots and contracts as buyers hunt the next unicorn

SHANGHAI, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a shifting global economy, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) continues to provide a vital gateway for global enterprises. With preparations for the 8th CIIE well underway, the expo is set to once again showcase innovation, foster cooperation, and expand access to the Chinese dynamic market.

Leveraging the vital platform for global enterprises to access the Chinese massive market, many exhibitors have grown from participants into investors, while numerous exhibits have been transformed into marketable goods. Novartis, for instance, debuted Radioligand Therapy (RLT) at the 4th CIIE. Benefiting from CIIE's spillover effect, it signed strategic pacts with three Chinese partners—GE Healthcare China, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holding and Chongqing Pharmaceutical Holding—at the 7th CIIE to speed up RLT's launch and expansion in China.

At the supply-demand matchmaking event of the 8th CIIE, companies showcased 22 "CIIE Babies" —products that have successfully entered the market after their debut at previous expos, including two making their first post-launch appearance, underscoring the CIIE's role in turning exhibits into goods. Medical innovations have also gained ground in China. Novartis built on its RLT debut last year by partnering with GE Healthcare China and others to create an RLT ecosystem. Meanwhile, Boston Scientific saw several products move from expo floor to market after the 7th CIIE. Johnson & Johnson, expanding its booth to 700 square meters this year, will feature the MONARCH surgical robot and the lung cancer therapy Rukobia®.

In parallel with the 8th CIIE, this year's Hongqiao International Economic Forum (HQF) unveiled its theme "Opening Up for New Opportunities, Collaborating for a Shared Future". As a premier platform for global economic dialogue, the 8th HQF will feature more than 20 sessions on Opening-up for Cooperation, Innovation, Development and Sharing. Preparations are in full swing, with active participation from international bodies like UNICEF and UNIDO, alongside government officials and industry leaders. The release of the World Openness Report 2025 will be a spotlight of the 8th HQF, underscoring its role as a key platform for global dialogue and collaboration.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this global event. The 8th CIIE offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to connect, innovate, and grow. Visit https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/ for the latest updates and participation details.

Contact: Ms. Cui Yan Tel.: 0086-21-968888 Email: exhibition@ciie.org

By PR Newswire

China International Import Expo (CIIE)

TagTag:
CIIE 8 China International Import Expo

