CI Labs Debuts Pharmacopoeia-Grade Eczema Cream

SINGAPORE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CI Labs, a Singapore-based wellness brand focused on gentle and effective skincare, announced the launch of its CI Labs Eczema Relief Cream, a non-steroidal formulation developed to support eczema-prone and sensitive skin.

Formulated with 12 pharmacopoeia-grade botanicals traditionally used to help soothe irritation and support skin comfort, the cream is designed for families looking for a gentle, non-steroidal alternative to steroid-based products.

Developed in collaboration with certified skincare laboratories and inspired by traditional herbal medicine, CI Labs Eczema Relief Cream is free from steroids, parabens, and artificial fragrances. It is designed for use by children and adults, and is suitable for infants from six months of age when used as directed.

Each production batch undergoes independent third-party screening by ALS Ltd, a publicly listed global testing laboratory, for a comprehensive panel including steroids, antihistamines, antibiotics, heavy metals, poisons, and other potential contaminants.

Founded from a Personal Journey to Find Gentler Care

CI Labs was founded following the personal journey of its founder, who spent over two decades managing chronic eczema and the longer-term concerns often associated with steroid-based care. The turning point came when his young daughter began showing early signs of eczema, prompting a renewed search for a gentler, non-steroidal option suitable for long-term family use.

Driven by this mission, the CI Labs team collaborated with certified laboratories, senior medical professionals, and traditional medicine practitioners to research and refine a formulation grounded in traditional herbal knowledge and modern quality standards. Particular emphasis was placed on ingredient consistency, sourcing integrity, and safety, recognising that botanical quality can depend on geo-authenticity, purity, and controlled cultivation and processing practices.

This approach ultimately led to the development of CI Labs Eczema Relief Cream — a formulation designed to support skin comfort while meeting stringent quality and testing standards.

A CI Labs spokesperson said: "Families today want solutions that are effective yet gentle enough for young children. CI Labs was created to bridge that gap with a formulation that brings both comfort and confidence. Our mission is simple: it's where hope meets healing."

A Carefully Curated Blend of 12 Pharmacopoeia-Grade Botanicals

Each CI Labs Eczema Relief Cream formulation is crafted using botanicals selected for their traditional skincare applications, with strict controls on geo-authenticity, genetic integrity, and environmental contaminants at source. Key ingredients include:

Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla): Traditionally used to help soothe irritated-looking skin.

Purple gromwell root (Lithospermum erythrorhizon): Traditionally used in topical preparations for skin comfort.

Tea tree (Melaleuca alternifolia): Commonly used in skincare for its cleansing properties.

Chinese gall (Rhus chinensis): Traditionally valued for its astringent properties.

Golden larch bark (Pseudolarix kaempferi): Traditionally used to help relieve itchiness.

Smilax glabra: Traditionally used to support skin clarity.

Arisaema (Arisaema erubescens): Traditionally used in preparations associated with "detumescence" (swelling-related support).

Chinese mint (Mentha haplocalyx): Traditionally valued for a cooling skin feel.

Grape leaf (Vitis vinifera): Traditionally associated with venous circulation support.

Evodia (Evodia rutaecarpa): Traditionally used and studied for anti-inflammatory support.

Red sage root (Salvia miltiorrhiza): Traditionally used to support circulation.

Cnidium monnieri: Traditionally used to help relieve itchiness.

Together, these botanicals form a modern, non-steroidal skincare formulation designed to support skin comfort and resilience.

Formulated for Singapore's Climate

Recognising that heat and humidity can aggravate sensitive skin, CI Labs Eczema Relief Cream is designed to:

Absorb quickly without greasiness

Provide a light, cooling skin feel

Support the skin barrier against sweat- and heat-related irritation

Availability & Pricing

CI Labs Eczema Relief Cream is now available via:

Official Online Store: www.mycilabs.com

TikTok Shop: @mycilabs

Instagram: @mycilabs

Product Formats & Pricing: