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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CGBIO secures KRW 5.3 billion in contracts at KIMES 2026

April 07, 2026 | 10:02
(0) user say
The South Korean medical device company signed agreements worth the amount at the Seoul healthcare equipment trade show.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGBIO (CEO Hyunseung Yu), a biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine, announced on the 6th that it participated in the 41st Korea International Medical & Hospital Equipment Show (KIMES 2026), recently held at COEX in Seoul, where it showcased products across aesthetic, wound care, bone and spine, and surgical fields, and signed overseas supply contracts worth a total of KRW 5.3 billion with partners from five countries.

KIMES is a leading medical device and hospital equipment exhibition that brings together healthcare professionals, industry stakeholders, and domestic and international buyers to explore the latest medical technologies and market trends. At this year's exhibition, CGBIO focused not only on introducing individual products but also on presenting its integrated solution competitiveness by connecting its core product portfolio.

At the forefront of the exhibition were key products including FACETEM (aesthetic), Curasys ME (wound care), NOVOSIS (bone substitute), and CG GEL (endoscopic hemostatic agent).

FACETEM is a collagen stimulator that goes beyond a conventional filler by inducing collagen production within the body, addressing the global aesthetic market's growing emphasis on natural volume enhancement and skin regeneration. Curasys ME is a next-generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) device designed with both medical professionals and patient convenience in mind, offering a more efficient wound care environment. NOVOSIS, known for its superior osteoinductive performance, represents CGBIO's technological competitiveness in the bone and spine segment. CG GEL, an endoscopic hemostatic agent, demonstrated its applicability in surgical and procedural settings by effectively controlling bleeding during endoscopic interventions.

In addition, CGBIO exhibited a wide range of products across various segments, including AILEENE, GISELLELIGNE, LUXX, DOOTH, Curasys2, CuraVAC Double Channel, BELUNA, NOVOMAX, Verteon, EXCENDER, CUVIS-Spine, Solendos Endo Tower, Realist Bone Model, ARISTENT, and NOVONIX.

During the exhibition, CGBIO strengthened its foundation for global market expansion by proposing tailored strategies that reflect country-specific healthcare environments and partner needs. Through on-site consultations, the company expanded engagement with overseas buyers by explaining the clinical value and applicability of each product line.

Contract signing ceremonies with overseas partners were also held during the exhibition period. CGBIO signed exclusive supply agreements with Neuva Era for FACETEM in Singapore and Malaysia, and with MediNova Healthcare for exclusive distribution of FACETEM in Pakistan. Additionally, the company entered into a supply agreement with HCT Regenerative Co., Ltd. for CGDerm One-Step in Taiwan, and with Variance Trading Corporation for wound care solution products including Curasys, CuraVAC, EasyFoam, and Easydew MD Cream in the Philippines.

Hyunseung Yu, CEO of CGBIO, stated, "KIMES 2026 served as an opportunity for CGBIO to demonstrate its competitiveness as a comprehensive medical device solution provider, moving beyond a single-product focus." He added, "We will continue to expand our overseas business foundation through strategic product proposals and partnerships tailored to the needs of each market and partner."

By PR Newswire

CGBIO

What the stars mean:

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CGBIO KIMES 2026 KRW 5.3 billion

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