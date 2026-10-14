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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CEIBS Global EMBA ranks second worldwide in Financial Times table

October 14, 2026 | 15:05
(0) user say
China Europe International Business School secured second place globally and first in mainland China for its Global EMBA in the Financial Times 2026 executive ranking.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 October 2026 – The Global EMBA programme at China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) has ranked second worldwide and first on the Chinese mainland in the Financial Times (FT) 2026 ranking of the world's top 100 Executive MBA programmes. It is the only EMBA programme globally to have ranked among the world's top two every year since 2020.

EN

The result also marks the fifth consecutive year CEIBS has ranked first among EMBA programmes delivered by a single institution, distinguishing it from programmes jointly run by multiple business schools.

The programme performed strongly in career-related measures, ranking fourth for Aims Achieved, fifth for Current Salary, sixth for Salary Increase, seventh for Alumni Network, and eighth for Work Experience.

Co-founded by the Chinese government and the European Union in 1994, CEIBS combines an international outlook with a focus on Chinese business. As Chinese companies expand overseas and international businesses seek to navigate China's complex market, the programme aims to equip leaders with the cross-cultural understanding and global perspective needed to operate across borders.

For those seeking a deeper understanding of China, the CEIBS Global EMBA offers a gateway to the Chinese market, while for those looking to build stronger connections between China and the world, it provides a distinctive platform for learning and collaboration.

Its global network spans more than 20 destinations across five continents, with exchange partnerships involving nine leading business schools in 10 countries. Participants come from more than 20 countries and regions, and over 35% of the latest cohort live and work outside China, with executives travelling to Shanghai from across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The programme's international community extends beyond the classroom through an alumni network that connects business leaders across markets and industries, fostering cross-cultural understanding and opportunities for collaboration.

Academic excellence underpins CEIBS' sustained performance. The school has more than 120 professors from around the world, while its case studies are used by more than 1,200 institutions across over 80 countries, extending its research and teaching to a global audience.

Founded in 1995, the CEIBS Global EMBA was the first English-language EMBA programme launched on the Chinese mainland. It continues to bring global management thinking into dialogue with Chinese business practice, preparing leaders to make informed decisions and navigate an increasingly interconnected business environment.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CEIBS

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CEIBS Global EMBA Financial Times 2026

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