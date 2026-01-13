CapitaLand India Fund Acquires Data Centre Stake

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI), a leading global real asset manager, has successfully raised approximately S$150 million equity in the first close of its CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund (CIDCF). CIDCF focuses on data centre development opportunities within India's key data centre corridors.

CIDCF held a first close of approximately S$150 million anchored by a third-party global institutional investor, with a GP commitment from CLI. The fund is targeting a final close of approximately S$300 million.

With the first close, CIDCF will acquire a 20.2% interest in each of the three data centres, from CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) for an estimated total purchase consideration[1] of S$99.73 million (INR 7.02 billion). Additionally, CIDCF will have right of first offer on acquiring an interest in CLINT's fourth data centre in Bangalore, CapitaLand DC Bangalore.

The three data centres will be AI-ready with sustainable design features; and able to meet the demands of hyperscalers and large enterprises in the region. Power has been secured for all three projects which will have a combined gross capacity of 200 megawatts (MW).

The three data centres are:

Data Centre Asset Status Location Power Capacity

(IT / Gross) CapitaLand DC Mumbai Tower 1 and Tower 2 Tower 1: Completed Tower 2: Under development Airoli, Navi Mumbai Tower 1: 34 / 50 MW Tower 2: 37 / 55 MW CapitaLand DC Chennai Under development Ambattur, Chennai 34 / 53 MW CapitaLand DC Hyderabad Under development Madhapur, Hyderabad 27 / 42 MW

Andrew Lim, Group Chief Operating Officer for CLI, said: "The successful first close and investor's support in CIDCF underscore CLI's investment and development strategies to shape India's dynamic data centre landscape. India has emerged as a hotspot for data centre investment, driven by cloud adoption, data localisation and the rapid growth of AI-led workloads. The country's data centre capacity is expected to double by 2027[2]. With three prime assets currently under development and power secured, CIDCF offers an attractive prospect for private capital to participate in this growth opportunity."

Hardik Gesota, Managing Director and Head, India Private Funds, CLI said: "CIDCF's portfolio is strategically located within India's established data centre corridors with access to power and network connectivity. It is poised to meet growing demand from hyperscalers and enterprise customers. CLI has gained deep experience operating in India for over 30 years. Tapping our global data centre operating excellence, we are also well-positioned to meet market demand for cutting-edge, secure and sustainable data infrastructure. With CLI's combined real estate, investment and data centre expertise, we remain confident in delivering attractive and long-term value for stakeholders."

CLI in India

CLI has a resilient and well-diversified real estate portfolio across eight key Indian cities, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Kolkata and Goa. This includes 38 business parks, industrial and logistics facilities, data centres, lodging and coworking assets, with funds under management of approximately S$8.4 billion in the country as at 5 November 2025.

For more about CapitaLand Investment, visit: www.capitalandinvest.com

Issued by: CapitaLand Investment Limited (Co. Regn.: 200308451M)

Important Notice

This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute and is not intended to constitute an offering of any investment product to, or solicitation of, investors in any jurisdiction where such offering or solicitation would not be permitted.