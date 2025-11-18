Cancer Council launches AI for youth vaping cessation with human-centred support

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miroma Project Factory (MPF) is proud to announce the successful completion of the Technical Feasibility Assessment (TFA) and Proof of Concept (POC) for an AI-powered vaping cessation support tool designed specifically for young Australians aged 14 to 25, in collaboration with Cancer Council NSW.

With vaping rates rising and traditional cessation tools failing to connect with younger audiences, this early-stage work represents a crucial step in ensuring any eventual AI solution is both effective and safe. By focusing first on technical feasibility, the project team has been able to identify opportunities, assess risks, and set clear boundaries for responsible AI use before committing resources to full-scale development and complex training.

Developed in close collaboration with young people, health experts, and youth organisations, the concept is for a chatbot that offers accessible, non-judgmental guidance in a voice young people can relate to. It would include goal setting, personalised messages, milestone tracking, and escalation support when needed, all designed to feel like a conversation with a peer rather than a lecture.

"This isn't about telling young people what to do, it's about listening to what they need," said Kat Robinson, CEO of Miroma Project Factory. "By thoroughly testing feasibility and boundaries first, we're ensuring any final product is aligned with both youth needs and responsible technology principles."

This project was backed by research, informed by experience, it builds on a national co-design process involving over 150 young Australians, facilitated by Cancer Council NSW and supported by partners including U1, MASS LBP, and Avion. The research confirmed that young people want help to quit but they want it on their terms.

The strongest demand came for tools that are accessible on mobile, available 24/7, and allow users to check in with themselves, track progress, and receive encouragement without shame or pressure. More than 80% of surveyed young people said they would use a tool like this if it were available today.

The chatbot experience will respond directly to those insights - offering a highly personalised quit journey that feels safe, supportive, and youth-led.

This proof of concept sets the stage for scale, the foundation for a broader digital vaping cessation platform designed to meet the needs of diverse young people across Australia. The vision is clear: build a national digital service that combines empathy, evidence, and technology to reduce harm and increase access to support - particularly for those who may never engage with traditional help-seeking pathways.

MPF was pivotal in contributing to strategic technical planning, user experience design, content development, and communications positioning - ensuring the prototype is not only viable, but built to inform future partnerships, funding pathways, and national scale-up.

For more information, visit www.theprojectfactory.com.