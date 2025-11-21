Corporate

Brandwatch strengthens AI leadership with deeper insights

November 21, 2025 | 15:58
(0) user say
Brandwatch is strengthening its AI leadership position by providing deeper insights and expanded data coverage for users.

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, a Cision company and global leader in consumer intelligence, today announced expanded data content and a new wave of AI-powered innovation that redefine how marketers and communicators discover, interpret, and act on insights.

At the center of this evolution is Iris AI — the intelligence layer embedded throughout the Brandwatch suite — designed to help brands see, understand, and respond to what truly matters.

Powered by industry leading AI technology and Brandwatch-built models, Iris transforms billions of data points into clear, actionable insights — revealing the "why" behind trends and enhancing human expertise with transparency and control at its core. These latest updates make data exploration more conversational, context-aware, and intuitive while enhancing automation, workflow efficiency, and coverage across today's most relevant digital and social channels.

Built on One of the Industry's Most Comprehensive Data Foundations

Brandwatch's AI technology is grounded in one of the largest and most trusted data sets in the industry — spanning real-time and historical social and traditional media sources, refined through models trained on real marketing and communications contexts.

What's New: Smarter Workflows, Deeper Insights, and Broader Coverage:

  • Ask Iris: Quick AI Chat Assistant: Ask natural-language questions and get instant, data-driven answers powered by Brandwatch. It searches and analyzes data without requiring a query or dashboard, automatically creates charts and summaries, and lets you continue the conversation to refine or explore insights.
  • AI Query Writer: Create complete Boolean queries from scratch with suggested hashtags, keywords, and subreddits.
  • AI Dashboards: Turn data into clarity by summarizing insights in seconds and revealing the story behind the numbers with narrative summaries that explain what matters most.
  • Expanded Data and Content Coverage: Now includes Threads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, search data in Trajaan, and 70,000+ trending podcasts with transcript analysis.
  • Social Media Management Enhancements: AI-powered influencer summaries, Iris AI content translations, and AI-powered industry benchmarks.

In 2026, Brandwatch will further evolve Iris AI and expand its capabilities through a series of innovations designed to deepen analysis and broaden reach — from expanded APAC data sources and Bring Your Own Data integrations to smarter video and image analysis and the launch of a new mobile app experience.

"Iris AI is becoming a true digital partner for marketers — one that explains, guides, and accelerates how teams work," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. "By combining advanced AI tools with Brandwatch's data and analytics expertise, we're enabling our customers to act faster, see further, and make smarter decisions."

For more information, visit Brandwatch.com.

By PR Newswire

Cision Ltd.

Brandwatch Brandwatch strengthens AI Deeper insights and expanded data AI leadership position

