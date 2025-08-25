Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Blitz EV hauls in pre-A, Jakarta sparks fly

August 25, 2025 | 15:29
(0) user say
Cargo bikes now swarm Jakarta jams—can battery swaps outrun archipelago logistics?

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blitz Electric Mobility (Blitz), Indonesia's leading EV logistics enabler, has closed a Pre-Series A funding round led by Malaysia-based Vynn Capital.

This investment marks Vynn Capital's ongoing commitment through its mobility and supply chain fund, with participation from existing Blitz investor Iterative Capital. The round also brings in notable new backers, including former Andreessen Horowitz general partner Balaji Srinivasan, ex‑PayPal exec Rajesh Venkatesh, and Vinner Ventures. These add to Blitz's roster of impact-driven institutional investors such as Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ventures, FiveFortyAlpha, BonBillo Fund, and Peak XV.

A Business Model Built for Scale and Sustainability

Blitz's asset-light, tech-first approach places it at the forefront of sustainable logistics in Indonesia's last-mile delivery market. The company addresses three critical challenges: meeting instant delivery demands, overcoming the complexities of scaling in-house logistics, and enabling cleaner, electrified infrastructure. Blitz empowers businesses with scalable, same-day, and instant delivery without the need to own or manage their own fleet assets.

Blitz operates a growing pool of thousands of gig couriers, providing tailored B2B logistics solutions that include:

  • 1- to 12-hour instant and same-day deliveries
  • Integrated white-label logistics services
  • Comprehensive delivery management under clients' own brands

Unlike other players, Blitz has built a unique model designed for sustainable margins, long-term client partnerships, and embedded EV financing for gig workers.

In 2024, Blitz had tripled its revenue while cutting its burn rate by over 70%, significantly optimising its operational costs. With a disciplined strategy, the company has achieved substantial profitability improvements.

Now entering a new chapter of disciplined, sustainable growth, Blitz plans to use its secured funding to accelerate expansion across Indonesia. With a sharper focus on efficiency, quality clients, and scalable operations, the company is aligning its resources to drive stronger unit economics and long-term value. This renewed strategy positions Blitz to move confidently toward profitability while continuing to deliver impact at scale.

"The initial growth phase is behind us. Now, our focus is disciplined scaling. That means maximizing what works and discontinuing what doesn't," said Saivya Chauhan, Founder and CEO of Blitz. "This funding reflects confidence in our proven model and positions us to secure capital aligned with our long-term objectives," added William So, Co-Founder and CFO of Blitz.

"Blitz is solving a fundamental challenge for businesses in Southeast Asia: how to scale logistics rapidly without the overhead of owning infrastructure," said Victor Chua, Vynn Capital's Founding & Managing Partner. "Their model empowers brands to meet growing delivery expectations with speed, reliability, and sustainability. As we double down on our mobility and supply chain thesis, Blitz stands out as a commercially disciplined operator ready to reshape how businesses move goods across the region."

Blitz's Key Milestones in 2024 and 2025: Partnerships and Innovation

  • Forbes Under 30: Blitz and CEO Saivya Chauhan named to Forbes 30 Under 30 List for Consumer & Enterprise Technology (Class of 2025).
  • NVIDIA Inception Partnership: Selected for NVIDIA's Inception program, gaining advanced AI tools for routing, driver performance analytics, and SLA forecasting.
  • Grab Ventures Collaboration: Integrated Blitz's EV fleet with Grab's platform, enhancing sustainable last-mile delivery.
  • Operational Scale: Completed over 14 million deliveries, deployed over 1,000 EV bikes, and logged 220 million electric kilometres.
  • Market Expansion: Grew operational footprint to 60 cities, becoming Indonesia's largest EV logistics provider.

Market Size

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market Size in Indonesia is estimated to be valued at US$7.86 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.24%. By the end of the decade, the market is expected to reach US$11.15 billion[1], demonstrating significant growth driven by the increasing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the rapid expansion of e-commerce in the country.

Learn more at vynncapital.com.

By PR Newswire

Blitz

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Blitz Blitz Electric Mobility EV logistics

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020