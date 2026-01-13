Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Black Box Appoints Sameer Batra as Chief Business Officer

January 13, 2026 | 14:28
(0) user say
The technology solutions provider brings in new senior leadership to drive international expansion, with Batra tasked with accelerating growth across global markets beyond the company's existing footprint.

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Box (BSE: 500463) (NSE: BBOX), a global digital infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Sameer Batra as Chief Business Officer for the Global Systems Integration (GSI) business covering India and International Markets. This strategic appointment underscores Black Box's continued commitment to growth in India, ANZ, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa by enabling large enterprises modernize and scale their digital infrastructure.

These regions are seeing strong growth driven by AI, cloud adoption, data center expansion, networking & collaboration technologies, rising cybersecurity needs, and Black Box is well positioned to support customers with integrated end-to-end solutions.

"International markets represent a significant growth engine for Black Box, driven by sustained infrastructure investments and strong customer demand," said Sanjeev Verma, CEO, Black Box. "Sameer's leadership will be critical in helping customers design, deploy, and manage their digital infrastructure, while accelerating partner-led innovation and business growth across the markets."

Sameer will lead Black Box's GSI international markets business, strengthening focus on priority industry verticals, and deepening customer and partner relationships. This includes helping customers redefine what it means to be infrastructure-ready, enabling them to modernize, scale, and secure their digital environments while advancing Black Box's ambition of building a $2 billion run-rate business.

Sameer brings more than three decades of experience in the global IT services industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Global Growth Office at Tech Mahindra, where he led strategic growth initiatives across multiple geographies. Prior to that, he held several senior leadership roles at IBM, driving growth and customer success across India and Asia-Pacific.

"As Enterprises across international markets increase their investments in digital infrastructure, Black Box, with its global presence and breadth of offerings is uniquely positioned to meet this demand," said Sameer Batra. "I am excited to join the outstanding Black Box team to progress the overall international business strategy and drive long-term value for our clients and stakeholders"

For more information, visit www.blackbox.com

By PR Newswire

Black Box Network Services

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Black box Technology solutions provider Global digital infrastructure

Related Contents

Indonesia divers search for crashed plane's second black box

Indonesia divers search for crashed plane's second black box

Ethiopian Airlines crash: What is the MCAS system on the Boeing 737 Max 8?

Ethiopian Airlines crash: What is the MCAS system on the Boeing 737 Max 8?

Black boxes show 'clear similarities' with Indonesia crash: Ethiopia's minister

Black boxes show 'clear similarities' with Indonesia crash: Ethiopia's minister

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Latest News

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020