Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellroy released new limited-edition products to their Cinch collection in celebration of the Year of the Horse, with colors, silhouettes and hidden messages representing calm and relaxation. The custom designs capture the symbolism of the new year with an injection of modernity, with crimson to represent lucky red, seafoam green as a nod to spring, and hidden messages of rest and readiness, unique to each style. These limited-edition products are available now at bellroy.com and at select retailers.

Products:

Cinch Backpack – Year of the Horse Edition

Cinch Mini Messenger – Year of the Horse Edition

Cinch Pocket – Year of the Horse Edition

Cinch Pouch – Year of the Horse Edition

New Year Horse Charm

New Year Owl Charm

Bellroy is also offering customers the New Year Horse Charm and New Year Owl Charm as gifts with the purchase of the Cinch Backpack – Year of the Horse Edition or Mini Messenger – Year of the Horse Edition (while stocks last). The horse charm, molded from clay and developed through 3D printing, features two snuggling horses sitting on a diamond-style knot that loosely resembles a traditional Chinese knot. Bellroy Designer Rowan Dinning says, "For Year of the Horse, we didn't want to signal a hustle culture, like the cliché, prancing pony. We focused more on being in connection with family and that sense of community when putting together the capsule."

This capsule is a modern take on a year that is often tied to speed, ambition and momentum. Bellroy reframes the story: rest and prepare, then move with purpose. "The idea was inspired by the phonetic similarity between 'Cinch' and the Chinese word '松弛' (sōngchí), which means relaxed, chilled or loosened. The design language of the Cinch family – playful structure, soft and lightweight materials – further reinforces this 'chilled' feeling," says Bellroy BD Project Manager Fiona Fang.

Cinch Backpack – Year of the Horse Edition

RRP US$125.

Cinch Mini Messenger – Year of the Horse Edition

RRP US$79.

Cinch Pocket – Year of the Horse Edition

RRP US$25.

Cinch Pouch – Year of the Horse Edition

RRP US$25.

New Year Horse Charm and New Year Owl Charm

RRP US$35 each.

Available as a free gift with eligible purchases.

Now available at bellroy.com and selected retailers.

Apple-exclusive collection

In addition to the collection available on bellroy.com, Bellroy has collaborated with Chinese paper artist Chen Fenwan to create a Year of the Horse Collection made exclusively for Apple – comprising the Laptop Caddy, Travel Organizer and Cinch Messenger. Each limited-edition product includes an exclusive patterned lining designed by the artist.

Laptop Caddy 14" – Special Edition

RRP US$79.

Travel Organizer – Special Edition

RRP US$59.

Cinch Messenger – Special Edition

RRP US$99.

Now available at apple.com and in select stores.

