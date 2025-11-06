Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Bedsure unveils $300 organic cotton sheet set

November 06, 2025 | 11:47
(0) user say
Bedsure, a leading online home textile brand, is bringing peak luxury at fair prices with the launch of its new GentleSoft® Organic Cotton Sheet Set.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading online home textile brand, is bringing peak luxury at fair prices with the launch of its new GentleSoft® Organic Cotton Sheet Set. Luxurious organic cotton sheets no longer mean spending $300. Bedsure is utilizing the finest premium fibers from Turkey's Aegean region – the same source behind some of the most luxurious bedding brands, to deliver cloud-like comfort that people deserve at a fraction of the price. Finally, organic luxury that lets both you and your bank account sleep easily.

Turkish organic cotton is known for its long, silky fibers that create a naturally breathable, buttery-soft weave. Bedsure's sheets capture that feeling of everyday indulgence while keeping sustainability at the heart of the process.

Over a quarter of the energy used in production comes from renewable sources, reducing carbon emissions by 18,000 tons a year—the same as planting 108,000 trees. Advanced water recycling saves more than nine million cups of water daily. Every set also supports fair labor, gender equality, and opportunities for people with disabilities—turning your bedtime routine into something that genuinely gives back.

Every fiber is GOTS and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified, free from pesticides and fully traceable from the Aegean fields to your bedroom. The 300-thread-count sateen weave is pre-washed for a creamy, cloud-like feel that only gets softer with every wash.

Available in modern, neutral tones, the GentleSoft® set is machine-washable, durable, and designed for years of comfort—proof that true luxury is quality, not price tags. These sheets hug you like a quiet morning and turn a simple bedtime into a small, indulgent ritual.

Bedsure strips away the smoke and mirrors, offering certified organic softness at a fraction of the cost. Because real luxury isn't about exclusivity. It's about feeling good, sleeping well, and doing a little good while you're at it.

For more information, visit Bedsure's official website https://bedsurehome.com/, or Amazon shop https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FDFF79QK?th=1.

By PR Newswire

Bedsure

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Bedsure organic cotton sheet luxury bedding brands premium fibers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AICB rallies banks to fight crime with AI

AICB rallies banks to fight crime with AI

Nona widens in-vivo CAR-T pact with Umoja

Nona widens in-vivo CAR-T pact with Umoja

HanchorBio Presents Preclinical Data on HCB301 at SITC 2025

HanchorBio Presents Preclinical Data on HCB301 at SITC 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Nestlé Vietnam honours farmers for sustainable agricultural development

Flu wave hits Southeast Asia, highlighting gaps in protection for the elderly

Flu wave hits Southeast Asia, highlighting gaps in protection for the elderly

New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

New medical facility enhances healthcare and safety for workers at Nam Dinh Vu IP

AICB rallies banks to fight crime with AI

AICB rallies banks to fight crime with AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020