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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BAIC FOTON opens Africa regional training center in South Africa

October 29, 2026 | 11:11
(0) user say
Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer BAIC FOTON opens its official Africa Regional Training Center in South Africa, hosting its inaugural technical service training session for regional business partners.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 - On October 27, ahead of the BAIC FOTON Africa Partners Conference, BAIC FOTON inaugurated its Africa Regional Training Center in South Africa and held its first training session. CEO Lu Zhenghua, BAIC FOTON International President Wu Zongtian, other leaders and local partners attended.

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As global commercial vehicle competition intensifies, international growth requires strong products and manufacturing as well as professional full-lifecycle service. BAIC FOTON's growing African lineup creates diverse sales, maintenance and technical-support needs, making local talent development essential. Since early 2026, the company has delivered nearly 100 specialized training sessions in key markets, including heavy-duty truck engine disassembly in Argentina, all-electric bus fault diagnosis in Türkiye, and one-day intensive training for five rotating groups in Uruguay. The programs turn headquarters' technical standards into practical frontline diagnostic and repair skills.

Lu Zhenghua said the center will support Africa's regional operating system and deeper localization by connecting technical standards, service experience and local team capabilities, while improving coordination among product supply, after-sales support and talent development. Wang Zhuozhong, VP of BAIC FOTON INTERNATIONAL, introduced the center's background and development plan. Local partners discussed service cooperation, support for service providers and future opportunities.

Centered in South Africa and serving the wider continent, the center will share technical standards and service experience and help dealers improve spare-parts stocking, maintenance processes and response efficiency, advancing standardized, professional services.

The 900-square-meter facility allocates 450 square meters each to theoretical and practical training. A 140-square-meter classroom seats 80, and a 35-square-meter classroom seats 24. Offices and rest areas support five practical zones: complete vehicles, engines, transmissions, electrical and electronic systems, and new-energy vehicles. The facility supports training across BAIC FOTON's product range and job roles.

After touring the center, Lu Zhenghua and his delegation met local dealers and customers to discuss regional business. African dealers welcomed its contribution to local talent and service capability, and looked forward to deeper technical and business cooperation.

Building on local manufacturing in South Africa, BAIC FOTON is integrating manufacturing, spare-parts supply, after-sales support and professional training. It will continue working with African partners to deepen internationalization and localization and promote high-quality growth across the continent.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BAIC Foton

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TagTag:
BAIC FOTON Africa Regional Training Center south africa

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