Azazie Brings Its Beloved Bridal and Formalwear Collections to Life with an Exclusive Pop-Up Experience in Berkeley

October 21, 2025 | 09:21
(0) user say
Temporary physical touchpoints allow online-first brands to test tactile engagement metrics, yet conversion uplift will probably depend on matching digital personalisation with in-situ styling expertise.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Azazie, the leading DTC e-tailer for all things bridal and occasion wear, is bringing its acclaimed designs offline with a one-day pop-up experience in Berkeley, California, on Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the DoubleTree by Hilton Berkeley Marina (200 Marina Blvd, Berkeley, CA 94710).

This special event offers Bay Area brides, bridesmaids, and formalwear shoppers an exclusive opportunity to try on Azazie's best-selling collections in person, including styles from the brand's Bridal, Bridesmaid, and Atelier lines. Known for its affordable luxury, inclusive sizing, and online convenience, Azazie's pop-up brings the digital experience to life—allowing guests to see, touch, and try before they buy.

What to Expect

Guests will enjoy an immersive shopping experience designed to make finding the perfect dress effortless and fun:

  • Browse and try on dresses in person, including Azazie's most-loved silhouettes and fabrics
  • Exclusive pop-up discounts of up to 85% off select styles
  • "Ruffle" giveaway with chances to earn $5–$20 coupons redeemable during the event
  • Dresses available in sizes 00–30, offering inclusive options for every body type
  • All sales are final; no returns or exchanges

Ticket Options

  • General Admission – Free: Enjoy complimentary access to browse, try on, and shop throughout the day
  • Early Access VIP Ticket – $30: Gain priority entry, early shopping access, and an enhanced experience before doors open to the public

Visit www.azazie.com/berkeley for more information and to reserve your spot now!

By PR Newswire

AZAZIE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Azazie Azazie Bridal Collection Formalwear Collections Exclusive PopUp Experience

