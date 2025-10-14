Corporate

Axaipay E3 Network 2025: MoU Empowers UAE Founders Eyeing Malaysia and Australia

October 14, 2025 | 09:15
Cross-border payments and mentor access slash market-entry cost, offering start-up blogs UAE entrepreneur keywords and application portal.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axai Digital Sdn. Bhd. ("Axaipay"), a leading Malaysian fintech company, and E3 Middle East Entrepreneur Network LLC FZ ("E3HUBS") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Expand North Star 2025 event in Dubai, United Arab of Emirates (UAE). The collaboration aims to strengthen cross-border business collaboration and digital payment enablement for UAE-based entrepreneurs expanding into Malaysia and Australia.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Anuar Fariz Fadzil, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), and attended by His Excellency Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, Ambassador of Malaysia to the United Arab Emirates, and Mr. Fahmy Ansara Dahalan, Chairman of the Malaysian Business Council UAE.

Representing the signatories were Dr. Terry Yee, Chief Executive Officer of Axaipay, and Ms. Suzaan Lim, Managing Partner of E3HUBS.

Under the MoU, Axaipay will serve as the Preferred Payment Partner within the E3HUBS ecosystem, offering secure and compliant payment gateway and merchant acquiring services to support seamless digital transactions in Malaysia and Australia.

E3HUBS will leverage its regional network to identify and nurture high-potential entrepreneurs, providing access to incubation, mentorship, and international market entry programs.

Together, both organizations aim to accelerate startup growth through:

  • Market Expansion Support: Streamlined merchant onboarding and payment acceptance for cross-border operations.
  • Training & Capacity Building: Joint workshops and mentorship covering payments, compliance, and e-commerce.
  • Program Integration: Embedding Axaipay's digital payment expertise into E3HUBS programs such as LEAP, Chaos Leadership, and PowerGroups.
  • Innovation Pilots: Collaborative fintech projects focused on regional entrepreneurship development.

This partnership reinforces Axaipay's commitment to driving financial inclusion and digital transformation in the ASEAN and MENA regions, while strengthening Malaysia's role as a regional fintech hub.

"This partnership bridges Malaysia's payment innovation with the UAE's vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem. Together, we aim to simplify cross-border commerce and enable startups to scale confidently," said Dr. Terry Yee, CEO of Axaipay.

"This collaboration reflects our shared mission to connect entrepreneurs across borders with the tools, mentorship, and financial technology they need to grow. Through Axaipay's innovation and E3HUBS' ecosystem, we are enabling UAE startups to confidently expand into Malaysia and Australia,," added Suzaan Lim, Managing Partner of E3HUBS.

For more information, visit www.axaipay.com and www.e3hubs.com

By PR Newswire

TagTag:
Axaipay E3HUBS Crossborder payments Market expansion support

