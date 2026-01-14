aulumu Unveils G09 and M10 at CES

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During CES 2026, aulumu, a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drew attention by showcasing a range of its flagship products, highlighting its distinctive approach to blending functionality with visual expression. Among the products featured at the show, the G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand and the M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank stood out as core products.

"By combining absolute pragmatism with a distinctive visual language, aulumu aims to build a systematic ecosystem of high-performance gear for urban users who value efficiency. The products presented at this year's CES are a direct reflection of this pursuit," said Hou, CEO of aulumu.

Positioned as the world's first smartphone stand to enable true three-axis, 360-degree rotation, the G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand rethinks how mobile devices are positioned and used throughout the day. The G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand is redefining smartphone positioning as the first stand to deliver true three-axis, 360-degree rotation. Engineered for versatility, it offers independent movement along the X, Y, and Z axes, giving users precise control for work, streaming, or recording, where traditional fixed-angle stands often fall short.

Lightweight yet durable, the G09 features a dual-sided magnetic design for MagSafe devices and attachment to other magnetic surfaces. A precision damping system keeps phones stable at extreme angles, while an aluminum grip ring with interchangeable silicone inserts adds comfort and style—one even glows in the dark for low-light use. From office desks to kitchen counters, gyms, and travel setups, the G09 adapts seamlessly for second-screen workflows, fitness tracking, vlogging, and everyday content creation.

Complementing G09 is the M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank, a solution aimed at users juggling multiple devices in fast-paced settings. Packing a 10,000mAh battery and 35W fast-charging capability, it powers up to three devices at once via Type-C output, MagSafe, and wireless charging for compatible devices such as the Apple Watch. Compact yet powerful, it meets the growing need for all-in-one charging solutions for smartphones, wearables, and accessories.

A built-in Type-C cable eliminates extra clutter, while an advanced cooling system safeguards battery health. Its dual-sided magnetic design ensures secure MagSafe attachment, adding convenience on the go. Supporting a wide range of protocols, including PD, AFC, SCP, FCP, QC2.0, QC3.0, and Qi2, the M10 adapts to diverse devices and standards. Ideal for business travel, daily commutes, and extended trips, it delivers reliable, multi-device charging in a sleek, portable form.

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/.