Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

aulumu Unveils G09 and M10 at CES

January 14, 2026 | 15:37
(0) user say
The design-focused brand presented its high-performance product philosophy through two new models at the technology expo, demonstrating its commitment to blending aesthetic excellence with functional innovation.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During CES 2026, aulumu, a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drew attention by showcasing a range of its flagship products, highlighting its distinctive approach to blending functionality with visual expression. Among the products featured at the show, the G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand and the M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank stood out as core products.

"By combining absolute pragmatism with a distinctive visual language, aulumu aims to build a systematic ecosystem of high-performance gear for urban users who value efficiency. The products presented at this year's CES are a direct reflection of this pursuit," said Hou, CEO of aulumu.

Positioned as the world's first smartphone stand to enable true three-axis, 360-degree rotation, the G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand rethinks how mobile devices are positioned and used throughout the day. The G09 Infinite Rotation Dual-Mag Stand is redefining smartphone positioning as the first stand to deliver true three-axis, 360-degree rotation. Engineered for versatility, it offers independent movement along the X, Y, and Z axes, giving users precise control for work, streaming, or recording, where traditional fixed-angle stands often fall short.

Lightweight yet durable, the G09 features a dual-sided magnetic design for MagSafe devices and attachment to other magnetic surfaces. A precision damping system keeps phones stable at extreme angles, while an aluminum grip ring with interchangeable silicone inserts adds comfort and style—one even glows in the dark for low-light use. From office desks to kitchen counters, gyms, and travel setups, the G09 adapts seamlessly for second-screen workflows, fitness tracking, vlogging, and everyday content creation.

Complementing G09 is the M10 Multi-Charging Dual-Mag Power Bank, a solution aimed at users juggling multiple devices in fast-paced settings. Packing a 10,000mAh battery and 35W fast-charging capability, it powers up to three devices at once via Type-C output, MagSafe, and wireless charging for compatible devices such as the Apple Watch. Compact yet powerful, it meets the growing need for all-in-one charging solutions for smartphones, wearables, and accessories.

A built-in Type-C cable eliminates extra clutter, while an advanced cooling system safeguards battery health. Its dual-sided magnetic design ensures secure MagSafe attachment, adding convenience on the go. Supporting a wide range of protocols, including PD, AFC, SCP, FCP, QC2.0, QC3.0, and Qi2, the M10 adapts to diverse devices and standards. Ideal for business travel, daily commutes, and extended trips, it delivers reliable, multi-device charging in a sleek, portable form.

Founded in 2022, aulumu is a design brand focused on high-performance gear, drawing inspiration from the functional aesthetics of cyberpunk and the philosophical roots of ancient Greek thought. Since its inception, the brand has launched dozens of digital accessory products, secured multiple utility and invention patents, and received the 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Today, aulumu products serve hundreds of thousands of users across more than 20 countries and regions, positioning the brand as a growing presence in the global high-performance accessories market.

For more information, visit: https://aulumu.com/, or follow aulumu on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aulumu_official/.

By PR Newswire

aulumu

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
aulumu G09 M10

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

NETSCOUT Wins Frost Sullivan Network Monitoring Award

NETSCOUT Wins Frost Sullivan Network Monitoring Award

IFS Earns Sole Gartner Customers' Choice Recognition

IFS Earns Sole Gartner Customers' Choice Recognition

ROE Visual Marks Two Decades of LED Innovation

ROE Visual Marks Two Decades of LED Innovation

BNI Streamlines Trade Finance with Finastra Platform

BNI Streamlines Trade Finance with Finastra Platform

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty

Year-end shopping season faces rising uncertainty

Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

Bellroy Launches Year of Horse Collection

Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

Robotin R2 Pro Dominates CES Best Awards

NETSCOUT Wins Frost Sullivan Network Monitoring Award

NETSCOUT Wins Frost Sullivan Network Monitoring Award

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020