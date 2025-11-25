Corporate

August Global Partners closes healthcare fund above $350m target

November 25, 2025 | 09:58
(0) user say
Private markets specialist August Global Partners has successfully closed its flagship healthcare fund above target, expanding its total assets under management to $350 million in a strong show of investor confidence.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- August Global Partners ("AGP"), Asia's leading independent healthcare and technology investor, today announced the successful close of its second fund, the AGP Healthcare Fund ("AGPHC") of $150 million, surpassing initial fundraising targets despite persistent headwinds in the global private equity and venture capital landscape.

AGP's founding partners – who played a formative role in shaping Singapore's biomedical sector and championed Singapore EDBI's global investment efforts across healthcare, technology and deeptech – have attracted strong support for the firm's flagship healthcare fund. AGPHC secured commitments from a diverse base of financial, institutional and strategic limited partners spanning Asia, Europe, and North America.

Together with its inaugural vehicle, the AGP Continuation Growth Fund ("AGPCG"), AGP now manages a total of $350 million in assets under management. AGPCG backs dynamic local champions in various sectors, including healthcare and deep technology, supporting their regional and global expansion ambitions. AGPCG continues to deliver robust performance with meaningful 'Distribution to Paid in Capital' ("DPI") to its investors.

AGP's distinct advantage lies in its decades-long track record of success, deep-rooted sector relationships, and operational expertise across healthcare, technology, and deeptech innovation. Anchored by the investment theme "Living Better, Aging Better," AGPHC targets transformative, high-growth opportunities in healthtech, advanced manufacturing, digital health, and precision medicine. AGP partners with visionary founders driving breakthroughs in next-generation care delivery—from genomics and oncology to edge AI-powered wearables, medtech, and specialty healthcare access.

At fund close, AGPHC had already deployed capital into a diverse portfolio of high-impact, growth companies, delivering early DPI—a clear signal of value creation for its investors.

Ms. Chu Swee Yeok, Chair and Founding Partner, commented: "AGP stands apart through our deep sector expertise, trusted global networks, and the commercial agility to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape. We are deeply grateful to our investors and partners for their continued confidence in our strategy and leadership. As a nimble, performance-driven fund grounded in disciplined, high-impact investing, AGPHC's strong investment momentum and early DPI distributions are powerful indicators of the tangible value we are delivering—to both our investors and the visionary innovators we back."

Dr. Basil Lui, Founding Partner at AGP, added: "Looking ahead, the convergence of medical technology, digital health, AI, and Asia's demographic transformation presents unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth. AGP remains committed to a focused investment approach—partnering with exceptional founders and scaling platforms that address the urgent needs of preventive health, aging populations, chronic disease management, and the future of medicine across the region."

AGP is a Singapore-based independent fund management company, specialising in growth investments across healthcare and technology. AGP provides value-added capital and strategic support to portfolio companies worldwide, including through AGPHC, a global healthcare focused investment fund which backs founders and innovations advancing precision medicine, AI-powered health technologies, and patient-centric care.

www.augustglobalpartners.com

By PR Newswire

August Global Partners

