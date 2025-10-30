Corporate

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

October 30, 2025 | 15:24
(0) user say
Atmoce, officially announced its Australian market entry at All-Energy Melbourne 2025.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmoce, a global energy technology company headquartered in Germany with operations in over 20 countries, officially announced its Australian market entry at All-Energy Melbourne 2025. With proven success across Europe and Southeast Asia, the company marked its next strategic move in Australia by unveiling a full suite of residential and C&I products and signing its first Australian distribution agreements with several of the country's leading retailers and distributors.

Engineered for Excellence: ATMOCE's Flagship Lineup Elevates Solar Industry Standard

MI-Series Microinverters: Powering Homes to Businesses with Unrivaled Versatility Atmoce's microinverters redefine solar conversion with Extra-Low-Voltage operation (below 60Vdc) and a robust 25-year warranty. Boasting 98.2% peak efficiency and 1250W max output, one SKU fits every PV module, scaling seamlessly from homes to MW-level C&I projects. The adaptable design installs anywhere—rooftops, balconies, fences—while plug-and-play expandability delivers ultimate flexibility and future-proof growth.

Secure Energy Storage Solutions: Unmatched Protection for Residential and Commercial Applications

M-ELV Battery — craft for homes — represents a breakthrough in safe energy storage as the world's first Extra-Low-Voltage AC-Coupled battery operating below 30 Vdc, allowing its cells to be safely touched during normal operation with zero electric shock risk. Backed by a 12-year warranty, it's fully compatible with single- and three-phase systems, offering exceptional grid flexibility. Seamless integration with third-party inverters ensures superior scalability, making it ideal for diverse retrofit scenarios.

For C&I applications, the BattBank set a new standard as the world's first ELV stackable AC battery, delivering maximum continuous output of 8kVA and peak power of 10kVA. With scalable capacity extending to 96kWh, it provides enterprises with high-performance energy storage tailored to demanding operational requirements.

Smart Energy Management: A Seamlessly Unified Hardware-Software Ecosystem.

Atmoce M-Combiner Pro elegantly fuses combiner and backup box into a single & streamlined unit, ensuring fast installation while delivering <10ms seamless backup switching during outages. Paired with ATMOCE Cloud & ATMOZEN App, it delivers module-level monitoring, predictive diagnostics, AI load optimization, and VPP participation —slashing O&M costs and TCO through effortless, intelligent control.

Join ATMOCE's Evolving Global Partner Ecosystem

To support its market expansion, Atmoce is building a comprehensive partner network in Australia, offering with attractive incentives, flexible financing, dedicated technical support, end-to-end marketing materials, and tiered programs with exclusive benefits.

"Australia is one of the most advanced and fast-growing solar and battery storage markets in the world, we believe strong partnerships are key to driving Australia's clean energy transition, " said Giorgio Chen, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Atmoce, "Atmoce is committed to building a deeply collaborative and continuously evolving global partner ecosystem, jointly shaping the future of renewable energy and promoting global sustainability.

With its Australian launch, Atmoce is poised to redefine safety and smart in energy solutions, empowering homes and businesses to embrace cleaner, more resilient power.

Blending cutting-edge design with unwavering environmental commitment, Atmoce is ready to drive Australia's renewable transition—fueling progress today while safeguarding the planet for generations ahead.

For more information, visit www.atmoce.com.

By PR Newswire

ATMOCE

TagTag:
Atmoce Solar Power Generator Advanced Solar Industry Powering Homes

