Arcesium Establishes Hong Kong Office for APAC Growth

January 13, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
The financial technology firm expands its regional presence with a new Hong Kong location, responding to increasing demand from Asia-Pacific clients seeking advanced data management and analytics solutions.

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a leading provider of investment lifecycle and data management technology for the global investment industry, today announces the expansion of its global operations with the opening of a new office in Hong Kong. Arcesium's on the ground presence in Asia allows the firm to meet growing investment industry demand for sophisticated data infrastructure and operational technology which unlocks scale in any asset class or strategy.

Arcesium's Hong Kong office will support its existing client base of institutional asset managers, hedge funds, banks, and private markets firms operating across the broader Asia-Pacific region, while also providing flexible technology and services for new launches and regional expansions.

Arcesium CEO, Gaurav Suri, commented: "We are delighted that Arcesium is officially present in another major financial hub, building on our successful operations across Europe and the US. Hong Kong is acknowledged as a leading financial center in Asia, home to a uniquely dynamic intersection of global capital, regional innovation, and regulatory sophistication. Opening an office in Hong Kong is part of our strategic commitment to supporting clients at the center of Asia's financial ecosystem."

The new regional hub builds on Arcesium's expanding client activity across Asia-Pacific, reflecting increasing demand from institutional investment firms for more robust data, operational, and technology capabilities to support multi-asset strategies and regional growth.

Chris Barrow, Head of Business Development, EMEA & APAC at Arcesium commented: "We are dedicated to helping APAC firms stay ahead of the fast pace of change in global financial markets so they can get new launches, structures and strategies to market faster. Our on the ground presence in Hong Kong will help us serve our growing client base in the region. What's more, The Hong Kong Monetary Authority's commitment to deepening cross-border access makes Hong Kong a key regional lever for every prominent multi-strategy hedge fund and global asset manager so we're pleased to be well positioned to help the industry unlock new opportunities on a global scale."

Arcesium launched in 2015 from its headquarters in New York and technology and operations hub in Hyderabad, India, and then expanded into London in 2020 and Lisbon in 2024 to meet the needs of international clients in response to significant demand.

For more information about Arcesium and its capabilities, visit www.arcesium.com and follow the firm on LinkedIn.

By PR Newswire

Arcesium

TagTag:
Arcesium Financial technology firm Data management technology

