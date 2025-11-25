Aramco and Pasqal launch Saudi Arabia's first quantum computer

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, in partnership with Pasqal, a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, have achieved a major breakthrough for the Middle East's technology landscape with the successful deployment of Saudi Arabia's first quantum computer — and the region's first quantum computer dedicated to industrial applications.

The deployment of Pasqal's quantum computer powered by neutral-atom technology at Aramco's data center, in Dhahran, marks a pivotal step in building regional expertise and accelerating the development of quantum applications across the energy, materials, and industrial sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

It aligns with Aramco's strategy to leverage advanced digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency, accelerate innovation and create long-term value. It also reflects Pasqal's global mission to deliver practical, industry-ready quantum solutions to strategic sectors worldwide.

Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter, Aramco EVP of Technology & Innovation, said: "Aramco is an established technology leader, which continues to innovate through the development and deployment of advanced digital solutions that have tangible benefits. We are deploying AI and other technologies at scale to further enhance our operations, maximize efficiency and unlock value across our business. Our partnership with Pasqal is a natural progression and we are thrilled to pioneer next-generation quantum capabilities, harnessing significant opportunities presented by this new frontier in computing."

Loïc Henriet, Pasqal CEO, said: "This is a historic milestone with Aramco. The deployment of our most powerful quantum computer yet is a piece of history and a landmark for the Middle East's quantum future. Pasqal continues its expansion, delivering practical quantum power to industry."

Wa'ed Ventures, part of Aramco's venture capital program, initially invested in Pasqal in January 2023, making it one of the company's early strategic investors. Since then, Wa'ed Ventures has actively supported Pasqal's efforts to localize its technologies and operations in Saudi Arabia, enabling the company to build a strong presence in the Kingdom and contribute to the development of a regional quantum ecosystem.

Pasqal's system installed at Aramco's data center can control 200 qubits arranged in programmable two-dimensional arrays, offering a platform suitable for exploring advanced quantum algorithms and real-world use cases relevant to industrial operations.

As part of the partnership, Pasqal will also provide training programs and joint research opportunities for Saudi engineers and scientists, strengthening the Kingdom's quantum ecosystem and supporting the development of high-tech talent.