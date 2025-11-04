Corporate

ANESSA Sunshine Project lands in Singapore

November 04, 2025 | 12:04
(0) user say
Outdoor activities are not just fun – they are powerful catalysts for physical development, creativity, cognitive growth, and academic success. Yet in many countries, children face barriers that prevent them from enjoying these benefits.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor activities are not just fun – they are powerful catalysts for physical development, creativity, cognitive growth, and academic success[1]. Yet in many countries, children face barriers that prevent them from enjoying these benefits. Recognizing this, ANESSA – Asia's No.1 suncare brand[2] – introduced the ANESSA Sunshine Project, a global initiative that explores these everyday challenges to outdoor play and provides practical, locally relevant solutions to promote children's holistic well-being while safely harnessing the power of the sun.

Across Southeast Asia - particularly in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand - children's opportunities for outdoor play are often shaped by lifestyle and environmental factors [3]. Academic commitments, limited access to safe outdoor spaces, and extreme heat can keep children indoors, while low awareness of UV risks can create another barrier to enjoying the sun safely.

Country-specific factors further shape children's outdoor experiences: in the Philippines, screen time and concerns about heat can affect activity; in Thailand, awareness of the sun's benefits remains limited; in Malaysia, academics often take precedence over play; and in Singapore, beyond similar academic commitments, some parents also express concern over excessive sun exposure.

The JFA | ANESSA Kids Event - held at Jurong East Stadium - was designed by ANESSA together with Japan Football Association (JFA), and the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) and combined hands-on football drills led by JFA trained coaches with interactive lessons on sun safety.

At the heart of this year's program is the ANESSA Sunshine Lab - a classroom turned inside out, where sunshine becomes the teacher.

Recognizing Singaporean children's natural eagerness to learn, the Sunshine Lab was designed to engage them through structured, interactive lessons that combine education with play. By channeling their natural curiosity, children discovered the importance of UV awareness, while enjoying healthy outdoor play – making sun-smart habits fun, familiar and easy to adopt.

A standout moment of the day was the special appearance of Hassan Sunny, who captivated participants and inspired them with his personal journey both on and off the field.

"Playing outdoors as a child taught me discipline, confidence, and resilience," Sunny shared. "Initiatives like the ANESSA Sunshine Project are invaluable for giving children the opportunity to grow through sports and outdoor play. I hope to see this program expand regionally, so more kids can enjoy the benefits of active, outdoor living."

Singapore has consistently been one of ANESSA's top-performing markets in Southeast Asia, supported by strong year-on-year growth and rising demand for high-performance suncare. The ANESSA Sunshine Project in Singapore is designed to inspire children to embrace healthy, sun-smart outdoor living, highlighting the significance of education and awareness around UV protection in nurturing children's holistic well-being.

"Singapore is central to our ambition for Asia Pacific," Nicolas Baudonnet, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer, Cosmetic & Fragrance noted. "It provides an ecosystem where innovation and partnerships thrive. The Sunshine Project is a strong example of this, bringing families together through education, sport, and well-being. By launching the ANESSA Sunshine Project here, we can refine and scale the initiative into neighboring markets, ensuring more families benefit from enriching experiences that champion health and connection."

As part of its ongoing commitment to protecting families under the sun, ANESSA has evolved its Mild series to address key barriers to kids' safe outdoor play - including concerns around sunscreen harshness and suitability for children.

The enhanced ANESSA Mild series - including the Mild Milk SPF50+ PA++++ and Mild Gel SPF35 PA+++ - is specially formulated to be gentle on sensitive skin, making it ideal for kids. Lightweight, nourishing, and easy to apply, the Mild series provides effective sun protection without the harshness often associated with traditional sunscreens. Additional benefits, such as water resistance, ensure the protection stays on during active play.

Each participant at the JFA | ANESSA Kids Event received the enhanced Mild Milk, along with a UV t-shirt that changes color in sunlight, designed to raise awareness and encourage sun-safe habits among children. By combining gentle, effective sun protection with education, ANESSA continues to help kids enjoy the outdoors safely while fostering healthy suncare habits from a young age.

JFA | ANESSA Kids Event for ANESSA Sunshine Project in Singapore

  • Date: Sunday, 2 November 2025
  • Time: 8:00am11:00am
  • Location: Jurong East Stadium
  • Target: 150 – 200 children (8-12 years old) and their parents
  • Organizer: Japan Football Association (JFA), Football Association of Singapore (FAS)
  • Guest Appearance: Footballer Hassan Sunny
  • Special sponsor: SHISEIDO Co., Ltd.
  • Participation fee: Free of charge

ANESSA Sunshine Project Global Website: www.anessa-sunshineproject.com

[1] Educational Review (2023), "Outdoor learning, nature connection and child development," Taylor & Francis Online. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00131881.2023.2285762

[2] Euromonitor, Beauty and Personal Care 2025 edition, retail value sales, 2024 data. Asia as per Euromonitor's Asia Pacific definition.

[3] Based on findings from ANESSA's recent internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Workshop.

[4] Countries and Regions: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam

ANESSA

