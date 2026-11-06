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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ALTA Performance Materials acquires BASF Palatal resin business unit

November 06, 2026 | 15:00
(0) user say
Industrial manufacturer ALTA Performance Materials signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Palatal resin business unit from BASF, expanding chemical production capacity across South American manufacturing facilities.

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTA Performance Materials, today announced that it has signed an agreement with BASF to acquire its Palatal business in Chile. The agreement marks an important step in ALTA Performance Materials' strategy to strengthen its presence in South America, bringing together installed production capacity, technical expertise and customer relationships to support the needs of the composites sector.

The Palatal business supplies vinyl ester and unsaturated polyester resins to customers across the construction, mining, aquaculture, transportation and industrial sectors. Operating from its manufacturing site in Concón, Chile, the business brings an established customer base and a team with extensive knowledge of the South American market.

Following completion, the acquisition will establish ALTA Performance Materials' second production operation in Latin America, expanding its regional manufacturing footprint and strengthening its ability to support customers through local supply, technical expertise and a broader portfolio of performance materials.

The final closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions for this type of transaction, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Andrew Miller, Chief Executive Officer of ALTA Performance Materials, said:
"South America is an important market for ALTA Performance Materials and this agreement is a significant step in strengthening our presence in the region. Palatal is an established business, with a respected regional brand and products, valuable technical expertise and people who understand their customers and the markets they serve. Bringing that experience together with our capabilities creates an opportunity to offer customers more, both in the materials we supply and the support we provide. We're looking forward to working with the Palatal team and building on what they've achieved."

Ronaldo Freitas Junior, M&A Transaction Lead, BASF Chile, said:
"BASF's strategy is to focus its portfolio on its core chemical businesses, and we believe ALTA Performance Materials is the right partner to support Palatal's continued growth. Following the signing of this agreement, our priority is to ensure business continuity and a smooth transition".

Until completion, Palatal will remain part of BASF, with both businesses continuing to operate independently in accordance with the transaction agreements.

Further information at www.basf.com

and www.ALTApm.com

By PR Newswire

Alta Performance Materials

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TagTag:
ALTA Performance Materials BASF Palatal BASF Palatal business Palatal resin business

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