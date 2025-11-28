Corporate

ALLUONE launches customised plant-care solution as market grows

November 28, 2025 | 15:41
(0) user say
Alluone has launched a customised plant-care solution as the market continues to grow, meeting rising consumer demand.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As "pet plants" emerge as a new healing trend following the rise of pet ownership, ALLUONE is drawing market attention with the launch of Watering Garden, an automated solution designed to support the health and growth of companion plants.

Watering Garden, developed by ALLUONE, uses IoT sensors to monitor plant conditions in real time and automatically adjust environmental factors such as temperature, humidity, and lighting. Through this system, users can efficiently care for their plants while also fostering a sense of interaction. The product is designed with user-friendliness in mind, making it easy even for beginners who may struggle with plant care. It addresses the needs of modern consumers seeking both emotional healing and a natural touch in their daily lives.

Looking ahead, ALLUONE plans to enhance the product by adding AI-based care features tailored to various plant species and expanding into personalized plant-growth data services.

By PR Newswire

ALLUONE

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ALLUONE Watering Garden PlantCare Market Customized Solution

