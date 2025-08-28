Corporate

AIM jab pipeline sparks share rally

August 28, 2025 | 18:25
Analysts double price targets after mRNA flu data—can labs deliver shots before hype cools?

HONG KONG, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Vaccine (06660.HK), a leading domestic vaccine company, announced today the release of its 2025 interim report, showcasing robust revenue growth. With major products entering the market phase, R&D costs are decreasing, and operational expenditures are being optimized. Four core innovative products are poised for commercialization, and significant advancements have been made in overseas market expansion. Two mRNA technology vaccines have simultaneously received clinical trial approvals in both the PRC and the U.S., leading to optimistic forecasts from institutions. A recent report[1] by DBS Bank predicts nearly 60% upside potential for the company's stock price compared to current levels.

Confirmed Major Products Expected to Achieve Profitability by 2026

According to the interim report, AIM's 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has applied for market registration and completed on-site verification. The application for its serum-free rabies vaccine has been accepted, while the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine has finished Phase III clinical serological tests and is set to enter the statistical unblinding phase. The iterative process for the high-efficiency diploid rabies vaccine is currently in Phase III clinical trials, expected to conclude by the end of 2025, with a market registration application planned for 2026.

DBS Bank's research report forecasts that AIM Vaccine is likely to achieve profitability by 2026. By then, AIM is projected to become the leading manufacturer of rabies and pneumococcal vaccines in the PRC, capturing approximately 20% and 10% market shares, respectively. Sales from 2025 to 2027 are anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 45%.

mRNA Technology Platform Gains International Recognition, Leading R&D Innovation in the Industry

As highlighted in the interim report, AIM Vaccine continues to excel in R&D, currently possessing 20 vaccine products in development targeting 12 diseases, with 23 clinical approvals and 24 clinical trials underway. Among these, seven are Category I innovative vaccines, with three having received approval to commence clinical trials. Notably, the mRNA shingles vaccine and mRNA respiratory syncytial virus vaccine have both obtained clinical approval in the U.S. and PRC, marking international validation of the company's mRNA technology platform.

AIM has also laid plans for mRNA rabies and influenza vaccines, which hold significant market potential. The mRNA rabies vaccine is characterized by a notable reduction in vaccination doses, higher protective neutralizing antibodies, faster production speeds, and strong immune persistence.

Given the platform's advancement and maturity, AIM's mRNA technology has been validated through thousands of clinical trial subjects, confirming its safety and efficacy and laying a solid foundation for future mRNA vaccine developments.

Moreover, amid the trend of innovative drug exports, AIM Vaccine has showcased its strengths. In the first half of the year, the company's quadrivalent meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine successfully entered the African market, the rabies vaccine debuted in Central America, the hepatitis B vaccine is actively progressing through registration processes in Southeast Asia, and the hepatitis A vaccine is advancing registration in South Asia. The registration work for the quadrivalent meningococcal polysaccharide vaccine in Central Asia is also steadily progressing, with local market entry expected next year.

Meanwhile, AIM is actively preparing for the internationalization of the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and the serum-free rabies vaccine, having secured exclusive agency agreements with multiple countries in West and Southeast Asia. A formal memorandum of understanding for the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine has been signed with Egypt, further expanding its market presence in the Middle East and North Africa.

With strong technological innovation represented by mRNA, several major products nearing commercialization, and broad overseas market strategies, AIM Vaccine has garnered optimistic expectations from institutions. The DBS report predicts that performance turning points will drive a reassessment of AIM Vaccine's stock price, estimating a fair value of HKD 8.3 per share, indicating nearly 60% upside potential compared to current levels.

Currently, the enthusiasm for innovative drugs in the capital market remains strong. Multiple investment institutions believe that with favorable industry policies and capital enthusiasm, companies with genuine innovative capabilities are expected to experience significant market value growth. As an industry leader, AIM Vaccine is well-positioned to navigate an optimistic market amid the convergence of performance and valuation.

Note 1: https://news.futunn.com/hk/post/60601488/dbs-sets-aim-vaccine-06660-target-price-at-hkd-8

By PR Newswire

AIM Vaccine

