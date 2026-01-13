Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aeronero Wins Frost Sullivan Innovation Award

January 13, 2026 | 15:09
(0) user say
The atmospheric water generation company earned global recognition for its transformational technology that extracts drinking water from air, with Frost & Sullivan acknowledging its pioneering contributions to the field.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Aeronero has been recognized with the 2025 Global Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the atmospheric water generation industry for its outstanding achievements in delivering sustainable, high-efficiency water solutions. This recognition underscores Aeronero's consistent leadership in advancing measurable outcomes, strengthening its global market position, and pioneering innovation that addresses critical water scarcity challenges.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: transformational innovation and customer impact. Aeronero excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them efficiently, consistently, and at scale. "What distinguishes Aeronero is its proprietary advantage: systems that produce more water per kilowatt-hour than conventional AWG systems, scaling from compact units for homes to containerized modules for communities, farms, and industries. Its innovative hybridization of condensation and desiccant-based methods—a breakthrough safeguarded by 13 global patents, including joint intellectual property (IP) with IIT Madras—enables reliable operation in low-humidity deserts, high-altitude terrains, and other environments where traditional AWG systems falter," said Fredrick Harry Royan, Global Practice Area Leader–Sustainability and Circular Economy, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable deployment, Aeronero demonstrates the agility to lead in a rapidly evolving water technology landscape. Its strategic investments in hybridized AWG systems, smart monitoring platforms, and modular, distributed solutions enable it to scale effectively across global markets, from residential applications to industrial and community-level solutions.

Innovation remains central to Aeronero's approach. The company's proprietary ConDessa Technology™ leverages hybrid condensation-desiccant methods, delivering higher water yield with lower energy consumption while ensuring reliable operation in low-humidity and remote environments. These capabilities, coupled with IoT-enabled dashboards for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, provide customers with uninterrupted access to clean, mineral-enriched drinking water. "The future of water lies in the air — an abundant, untapped reservoir that we are unlocking through deep innovation and purposeful design. At Aeronero, our mission is clear: to provide water for all, always, by addressing diverse and adverse environmental challenges with scalable, sustainable technology. We are not just innovators; we are pioneers transforming access to one of humanity's most vital resources—empowering communities, safeguarding ecosystems, and redefining water security for generations to come." Dr Durga Das at Aeronero said.

Aeronero's commitment to sustainability further enhances its market impact. By producing water with minimal environmental footprint—avoiding plastic waste, conserving groundwater, and reducing carbon emissions—the company positions itself as a responsible and forward-thinking water solutions provider. Its modular, plug-and-play systems, combined with accessible financing and subscription models, ensure broad adoption and affordability, particularly in regions facing acute water scarcity.

Frost & Sullivan commends Aeronero for establishing a high standard in competitive strategy, innovation, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, technological pipeline, and customer-focused approach are redefining the atmospheric water generation industry and driving measurable, scalable results globally. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership recognition to companies demonstrating superior strategy development and execution, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive differentiation. This recognition highlights organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, sustainability, and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

By PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Aeronero Frost Sullivan Transformational technology

Related Contents

Oper8 Global wins Frost & Sullivan award for edge data centers

Oper8 Global wins Frost & Sullivan award for edge data centers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

HR Asia Recognises Companies Leading Asia's Workplace Transformation

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

International Panel Issues Diabetes Technology Pregnancy Guidelines

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Malaysian SMEs Transform Challenges Through SME100 Awards

Latest News

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

State sector sees broad-based profit surge as major groups deliver strong results

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

HSBC forecasts Vietnam's GDP growth to hit 6.7 per cent in 2026

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Rhenus Group Achieves EcoVadis Platinum Status

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Swiss-Belhotel Opens The Gama in Nairobi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020