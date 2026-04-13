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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ADX leads UAE companies at Hong Kong investor roadshow

April 13, 2026 | 10:01
(0) user say
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange organized presentations by listed firms to Asian institutional investors in the financial hub.

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and its listed companies are heading to Hong Kong for its annual Global Investor Outreach on 14 to 16 April, presenting Abu Dhabi's resilient growth story and the breadth of investment opportunities available through the ADX. This roadshow will be held on the sidelines of the HSBC Global Investment Summit 2026.

Hong Kong will be the ADX's first international stop for 2026, connecting international capital with the high-growth opportunities emerging from the UAE's capital. This mission reinforces the long-standing, mutually respectful relationship between Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong—two of the world's most sophisticated financial hubs. Both markets have shared a commitment to foster closer cross-border business and investment collaboration.

In direct response to international asset managers and institutional investors, this outreach focuses on the specific growth trajectories of ADX-listed entities and highlights the ADX's market infrastructure offering as one of the top 20 global exchanges and the second-largest in the region by market capitalization (over USD 850 billion). The visit to Hong Kong reflects the positive synergy between Middle Eastern capital and Asian institutional expertise. The roadshow allows the ADX to present its diversified investment offerings across dividend-yielding sectors and high-growth industries.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: "Hong Kong is an important gateway for global capital, and our annual roadshow reflects the strong, ongoing relationship we have built with the investor community there. Investors are increasingly looking toward Abu Dhabi not just as a safe haven, but also as a primary engine of alpha in sectors ranging from renewable energy, AI, utilities, healthcare, and fintech. Our presence in Hong Kong is a proactive response to the global investment community's appetite for diversified, high-yield opportunities.

We are here to provide a direct gateway to Abu Dhabi's economic transformation, offering a transparent platform for investors to engage with our blue-chip companies and understand the compelling investment opportunities available across our market."

Amid global market volatility, the ADX continues to be a resilient yet vibrant investment gateway, supported by Abu Dhabi's AA/Aa2 credit ratings and a stable regulatory environment. Investors' confidence in the ADX is validated by the heightened trading activity and volume.

The ADX Group achieved significant growth in 2025, with market capitalization surpassing AED 3.13 trillion (a 4.6% increase from 2024) and total trading value rising 12.6% to exceed AED 385 billion. The average trading value in 2025 increased by 12.1% to AED 1.52 billion. Foreign investors' trading value rose by 13.8%, and institutional investors accounted for 78% of the total trading value.

The ADX's attractive dividend culture continues to underpin long-term wealth creation. All in all, ADX-listed companies distributed close to AED 74 billion in dividend payouts in 2025. Investors and issuers benefit from Abu Dhabi and the UAE's stable macroeconomic environment, rising foreign direct investment, and expanding non-oil economy.

By PR Newswire

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

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TagTag:
ADX UAE companies Hong Kong investor

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