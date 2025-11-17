3rd Connexion Shenzhen Show returns this December as premier multi industry exhibition

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Shenzhen continues to rise as China's International Convention and Exhibition Capital, Connexion Shenzhen 2025, a third edition in the row, is set to make a dynamic return to the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from December 16–18, 2025. Organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets, this large-scale multi-industry exhibition will bring together more than 2,500 leading exhibitors across 12 exhibition halls, welcoming over 150,000 professional visitors and buyers from China and around the world.

Building upon the resounding success of its previous two editions, this year's Connexion Shenzhen will feature an upgraded layout, enhanced sector integration, and a diverse array of high-caliber concurrent events — reinforcing its position as the leading one-stop sourcing and innovation platform serving the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Southeast Asia.

Eight Core Sectors, One Integrated Platform

Connexion Shenzhen 2025 will showcase eight interconnected industries, including food & beverage, hospitality, furniture, cleaning, health, processing & packaging, lifestyle, and design in Eight Themed Show Sectors. The exhibition's optimized 12-hall layout enables visitors to explore the entire supply chain under one roof — from catering and coffee equipment to hotel furniture, cleaning technologies, health and wellness products, and innovative packaging solutions. This comprehensive structure facilitates efficient sourcing and cross-sector collaboration, making the event a key trading and networking hub for professionals seeking market growth and new partnerships.

World-Class Events and Global Highlights

A major highlight of this year's show is the inaugural RAFA Asia Architecture Festival (RIBA Architecture Festival Asia), co-organized by Sinoexpo Informa Markets and the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). This first-of-its-kind event in Asia will bring together world-leading architects, designers, hoteliers, and commercial developers, fostering cross-disciplinary dialogue and showcasing innovative approaches to architecture and design.

Adding to the momentum, the China Tourist Hotel Association (CTHA) will host the 2025 China Hotel Industry Development Conference — "Digital Hospitality, Intelligent Future Forum" on December 16, coinciding with CTHA's 40th anniversary. The conference will convene over 500 elite representatives from the hospitality, catering, tourism, and real estate industries, exploring digital transformation opportunities and strengthening collaboration across the value chain.

Beyond conferences, Connexion Shenzhen will present an exciting array of live competitions, trend showcases, and themed festivals, including:

Top 5 Coffee Championships China Competitions (World Barista Championship, WBC, WBrC, WLAC, WCRC)

Pizza Master Challenge

Hospitality & Design Summits

Lifestyle Festival

Modern Fashion Design Week Special Exhibition

Health & Green Packaging Innovation Forums

……

These vibrant activities will spark creativity, inspire innovation, and create valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and skill development.

Empowering Global Business Connectivity

Backed by world's leading event organiser-Informa Markets' global exhibition network and professional operations, Connexion Shenzhen 2025 has been benefited from Informa's experience and expertise in running large scaled exhibitions and will continue to strengthen its international reach. With China's expanded 240-hour visa-free transit policy now covering more ports in Guangdong Province, travel access for overseas participants has become even more convenient. Visitors from 55 countries can now enjoy visa-free entry, encouraging broader international participation and collaboration, which enables buyers from neighboring countries come to source products at the show ground in a more convenient way.

One Visit Multi-Outcome, Join Us at Connexion Shenzhen 2025

From December 16–18, 2025, join industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers at Connexion Shenzhen 2025 once upon a year to experience the future of multiple industries in one interconnected event. Discover emerging market trends, build strategic business connections, and unlock boundless trade opportunities at South China's most influential B2B exhibition platform.

Venue: Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center

Date: December 16–18, 2025

For more information, please visit: https://www.connexion.cn/en/elementor-6765