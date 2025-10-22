Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Paxia Taps Tom Samuel as CEO: Payments Platform Bets on Fintech Generalist to Scale Cross-Border Rails

October 22, 2025 | 17:09
(0) user say
The appointment implies that horizontal experience across acquiring and FX could outrank vertical depth when expansion speed trumps product fine-tuning.

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paxia, Inc. ("Paxia"), a leading global provider of integrated, value-enhancing onboard services and catering management software solutions serving the commercial aerospace industry, announced today the appointment of Tom Samuel to Chief Executive Officer. Paxia is a portfolio company of Liberty Hall Capital Partners ("Liberty Hall").

Samuel is a proven aviation software industry executive with more than 25 years of experience leading commercial, operational and corporate functions for global aviation software companies. Prior to joining Paxia, he held multiple leadership positions at Comply365, another Liberty Hall portfolio company, including Chief Executive Officer, a role he held for six years, and most recently Vice Chairman. Prior to joining Comply365 in 2015, Mr. Samuel spent nearly two decades with Sabre Airline Solutions, where he held a series of senior leadership roles in the U.S. and abroad. He is a proven business transformation leader with significant experience leading teams through periods of growth, innovation and customer value creation.

Samuel succeeds Rodney Duty, who has successfully led Paxia as President and CEO for the last six years following its divestiture from gategroup. Mr. Duty will continue his long and storied tenure at Paxia, as he moves into the role of President and COO. This role will allow him to focus more on the products and services Paxia delivers to its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tom Samuel to the Paxia team. His experience leading growth, strategy, innovation and operations at global software businesses will be extremely valuable as we look forward to scaling key functional areas and increasing our investment in our products and services," said Mr. Duty, President and COO.

James Black, Partner at Liberty Hall, added, "We enjoyed our successful partnership with Tom at Comply365 and are thrilled to be working with him again to execute our strategic plan for Paxia. Tom has a demonstrated track record of building high-performing teams while leading significant growth in aviation software businesses, and we're glad that he will be joining Rodney and the Paxia team as we seek to accelerate growth and further extend product differentiation."

"I am extremely excited about joining Rodney and the Paxia team," said Mr. Samuel. "They have done an incredible job creating and delivering market-leading solutions to their airline customers. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the team to further transform the aviation onboard services market, enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions to our customers and accelerate the execution of our go-to-market growth opportunities."

For more information, please visit paxiasolutions.com.

By PR Newswire

Liberty Hall Capital Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Paxia Tom Samuel Payments Platform Bets Fintech Generalist Scale CrossBorder Rails

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

APEC finance ministers convene to tackle regional challenges

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

OMODA Parent CSR Ride 2025: From Corporate Philanthropy to Global Sustainability Consensus?

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Iridium Scores US DOT PNT Contract: Satellite Backup for GPS Takes Shape

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Shaw Prize 2025 Ceremony Continues 22-Year Legacy: Science and Innovation Honoured in Hong Kong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020