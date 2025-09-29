Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

September 29, 2025 | 00:22
(0) user say
New daily flights and cargo routes target e-commerce, giving travel writers Qatar-China airport keywords and route map.

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (DOH) has signed a Sister Airport agreement with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), reinforcing Qatar–China ties and expanding passenger and cargo connectivity between the Middle East and China. Doha and Shenzhen, both innovation-driven cities with strong trade and technology ecosystems, share a vision of leveraging aviation to support economic growth, technological exchange, and cultural engagement.

The agreement, signed between MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Shenzhen Capital Group, establishes a framework for collaboration in market insights, coordinated route planning, and technology adoption to strengthen connectivity for passengers and trade flows between China, the Middle East, and beyond.

The MoU was signed at Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong by Chen Fanhua, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group and Board Chairman of Shenzhen Airport Co., Ltd., and Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport, in the presence of delegations from the Transportation Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Shenzhen Airlines, Qatar Airways, and airport executives.

Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport said: "By linking Doha and Shenzhen, with shared values in technology and service excellence, we are creating smarter, more sustainable journeys for future travellers while advancing stronger economic and cultural ties between our nations."

Chen Fanhua, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group, said: "Hamad International Airport is a leading hub in the Middle East, this represents a meaningful step in Shenzhen Airport's journey toward internationalization. As one of the gateways of the Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Airport is committed to expanding its global network and enhancing hub functions. Through this partnership, we will work hand in hand with Hamad International Airport to provide passengers more seamless travel experiences, open new opportunities for trade and tourism, and deliver sustainable value to passengers, airline partners, and economies of both regions."

Hamad International Airport connects to nine Chinese cities - Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, and Chengdu - as well as Hong Kong. These cities link to over 120 global destinations through Doha. From January to August, Qatar's airport served 1.1 million passengers from these Chinese cities, with more than 2% from Shenzhen.

At Routes World, Hamad International Airport engaged airline partners to strengthen Qatar's global network and drive demand to Doha, showcasing hub performance and passenger growth.

Recent milestones underscore momentum. In October 2024, Shenzhen Airlines launched thrice-weekly Doha–Shenzhen flights, its first Middle East route and Doha's ninth Chinese destination.

Qatar Airways also announced the expansion of its codeshare with China Southern Airlines. Starting 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will share code on China Southern's three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha, while China Southern will extend its "CZ" code on Qatar Airways flights to 15 destinations in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

By PR Newswire

Hamad International Airport

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hamad Hamad International Airport Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport

Related Contents

Hamad International Airport Unveils State-of-the-Art Concourses D and E

Hamad International Airport Unveils State-of-the-Art Concourses D and E

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

FNZ Employee Shareholders Question Chairman Actions Amid US$4.6 Billion Lawsuit

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Global Carbon Neutrality Report 2025: Tsinghua Forum Highlights Implementation Gap

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

Hamad Shenzhen Bao'an Airport Partnership 2025: Driving Qatar China Connectivity

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

The Summer Hikaru Died Season 2 2025: New Illustrations and Cast Comments Released

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020