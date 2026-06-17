Vinachem makes debut in 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) has been recognized for the first time in the 2026 Fortune Southeast Asia 500 (Fortune SEA 500) ranking, marking a significant milestone in the Group's development journey and reaffirming its position as one of Vietnam's leading industrial corporations on the regional economic landscape.

According to Fortune, Vinachem ranked 148 among Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies in 2026. This marks the third year that Fortune has published the Southeast Asia 500 ranking, recognizing companies that demonstrate scale, operational excellence, and significant contributions to regional economic development. The list ranks companies based on total revenue across seven countries in the region, including Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Cambodia.Based on Fortune's report, Vinachem recorded revenue of USD 2.332 billion and profit of USD 103.8 million in 2025. These results reflect the Group's solid financial foundation, resilience in responding to market fluctuations, and the effectiveness of its restructuring and productivity improvement efforts across the organization.Nguyen Huu Tu, Chief Executive Officer of Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem), said:"Vinachem's inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 ranking as early as 2026 represents a significant milestone in the Group's development journey. It is a tangible outcome of our determined efforts to implement the directives set forth by the Politburo in Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW dated January 6, 2026, which aims to have 50 state-owned enterprises ranked among Southeast Asia's 500 largest companies by 2030.This recognition not only acknowledges the efforts of nearly 20,000 employees, engineers, and workers across Vinachem in driving innovation, transformation, and sustainable development, but also reflects the growing competitiveness of Vietnamese industrial enterprises in the regional integration process.The achievement provides further momentum for Vinachem to accelerate innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and the development of high-tech industries. At the same time, it reinforces our commitment to fulfilling our role as a core enterprise of Vietnam's chemical industry and contributing to the goal of building large-scale, efficient, and internationally competitive state-owned economic groups in line with the spirit of Politburo Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW."The development of the VinachemMart e-commerce platform and the launch of the Vinachem Agriculture platform represent concrete steps in implementing this strategy. While VinachemMart contributes to advancing digital commerce and strengthening market connectivity, Vinachem Agriculture seeks to connect farmers with scientists, experts, businesses, and government agencies, thereby improving the efficiency of the agricultural value chain and promoting green and sustainable agricultural development.Looking ahead, Vinachem has identified innovation, digital transformation, green transition, and sustainable development as its key growth drivers. The Group is prioritizing investment in high-value, technology-intensive sectors, including pharmaceutical chemicals, advanced materials, chemicals serving the electronics and semiconductor industries, rare-earth extraction and processing, and circular economy initiatives. In parallel, Vinachem is investing in research and development (R&D) centers and integrated industrial parks designed around modern, circular, and sustainable principles, contributing to the enhanced competitiveness of Vietnam's chemical industry within regional and global value chains.Vinachem's inclusion in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 reflects not only the Group's scale and financial strength, but also the progress achieved through its transformation, international integration, and efforts to elevate the standing of Vietnam's chemical industry. This recognition provides a solid foundation for the Group to continue fulfilling its role as a leading enterprise, contributing to national industrial development and strengthening the presence of Vietnamese enterprises on the regional economic stage.

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